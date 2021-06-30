Darragh MacAnthony drops Peterborough United transfer hint that will surely excite supporters

Darragh MacAnthony has hinted that Peterborough United are set to announce several more signings this week, according to Peterborough Today.

The Posh announced the signing of David Cornell this week as they strengthen their options between the sticks as Darren Ferguson prepares for life in the Championship after securing promotion last term.

Peterborough have big plans for the season ahead as they seek to consolidate their spot in the second tier – something that has been heightened by club chairman MacAnthony who is hopeful of adding plenty of new faces to the squad over the coming days.

As quoted by Peterborough Today, MacAnthony said: “A big welcome to David. He has great experience. He’s played a lot of Football League games and he will be a great addition to our goalkeeping corps. He will push Cristy Pym for the number one spot.

“There are other signings on the way, possibly tonight, probably tomorrow and the next day. We will try to make an announcement every day this week!”

Among the players who have been linked with the club are Flynn Downes of Ipswich Town who is a target according to the East Anglian Daily Times, while Derby County’s Jack Marriott is also said to be close to a deal.

The verdict

It could be a really exciting week for Peterborough United.

Life in the Championship awaits and that means that the club can’t afford to waste any time as they look to get their squad into shape.

Darragh MacAnthony is clearly looking to get things sorted sooner rather than later and that’s something that will surely inspire confidence in the Posh supporters ahead of the new season.

It’ll be very interesting to see who is set to come, in and more importantly, how they get on next term.