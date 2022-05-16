Darragh Lenihan to Middlesbrough: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Blackburn Rovers captain Darragh Lenihan is facing an uncertain future with his contract at Ewood Park expiring in under two months, a real blow for his current side.

Establishing himself as one of the club’s better performers during the 2021/22 campaign alongside Scott Wharton and Jan Paul van Hecke, he would be a huge miss if he was to leave this summer.

Not only is he a leader on and off the pitch – but also an accomplished defender and after spending so much of his career at his current side – losing him would create further instability in Lancashire and that’s the last thing they need with Tony Mowbray leaving.

Joe Rothwell is also confirmed to be leaving after performing well this term and Ryan Nyambe’s future remains uncertain, so getting him tied down to fresh terms would be a major boost for the second-tier outfit.

However, the lack of clarity on their managerial situation is the key factor contributing to the Republic of Ireland international Lenihan’s reluctance to sign a new deal at this stage, so this uncertainty regarding his future may continue in the coming weeks depending on how quickly Rovers appoint Mowbray’s successor.

There is no shortage of interest in his signature either with Middlesbrough linked with a move for the 28-year-old – and we’re taking a deeper look at this link below.

What do we know so far?

Boro are currently keeping tabs on the centre-back ahead of a potential approach in the coming days or weeks, according to yesterday’s Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

As per this same report, manager Chris Wilder is keen to make the 28-year-old an offer that will make them favourites to win his signature, with Lenihan wanting to earn a £1m salary.

If they can offer him a deal in that region, something the Teesside outfit may be able to do considering they won’t have to spend a fee on him, then the centre-back could potentially be interested in making the switch to the Riverside Stadium.

Nixon also believes the Irishman has turned down all contract offers currently made by Blackburn, providing a boost for Boro and West Bromwich Albion who are believed to be in the race for his services with Steve Bruce keen to make use of the free-agent market.

Is it likely to happen?

Albion are currently well-stocked in central defence though and may want to cash in one or two of their current options before bringing Lenihan in, potentially providing Boro with the advantage needed to go on and win this race.

The Teesside outfit may also have considerable funds available to them in the coming weeks with Djed Spence being heavily linked with a move away from the Riverside.

An eight-figure move for the current Nottingham Forest loanee may enable Boro to offer the Blackburn skipper a salary that his current side and the Baggies may not be able to meet, so there’s every chance they can win the race for his signature.

Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier’s departure opens up a spot for the 28-year-old and he would provide great competition to the likes of Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry and Paddy McNair, with the latter potentially being required in midfield at times too.

And just one injury could provide him with plenty of game time at the Riverside, so this is a deal you could definitely see happening. His captaincy role at Blackburn may tempt him to remain at Ewood Park though, so his future remains uncertain at this stage.