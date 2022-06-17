Darragh Lenihan pens heartfelt message to Blackburn Rovers supporters as he confirms departure

Darragh Lenihan has taken to Instagram to thank Blackburn Rovers’ fans for the support that they gave him during his time at Ewood Park.

The defender has now officially confirmed that he is set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

As per a recent report from the Lancashire Telegraph, Lenihan is set to join Middlesbrough this summer on a long-term deal.

Blackburn did try to convince Lenihan to stay at the club by engaging in negotiations over a new deal.

However, Rovers failed to make any progress with these talks and thus are set to lose the defender in the current transfer window.

Blackburn’s attention will now inevitably switch to finding a replacement for Lenihan.

Although Rovers will be able to turn to the likes of Hayden Carter, Scott Wharton and Daniel Ayala for inspiration next season, they will still need to strengthen their options at centre-back following the departures of Lenihan and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Reflecting on his time at Blackburn on Instagram, Lenihan has opted to share a heartfelt message with the club’s fans.

The defender posted: “After 11 years and 252 games for Blackburn Rovers Football Club my time at this club has come to an end.

“I will be forever grateful to this club for giving me the opportunity of fulfilling my dream to become a professional footballer.

“I arrived to this club at 17 years old from Ireland and if it wasn’t for the help of its staff, management and fans I wouldn’t be here today.

“This club will always be special to me, it’s the club that gave me my first start, it gave me friends that I now consider family , where I got married and had my children and above all gave me the great honour of captaining this incredible team.

“A special mention to the fans, you took me in like one of your own.

“I will never forget the support you’ve shown me at my time at the club and for that I want to say a huge thank you. I wish this club every success in the future.”

“Arte et Labore.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Lenihan managed to produce a host of assured performances in the Championship last season, his departure is unquestionably a blow for Blackburn.

In the 41 appearances that he participated in at this level during the previous term, Lenihan made 1.7 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game whilst he also won 5.1 aerial duels per fixture (as per WhoScored).

Having recently handed over the reins at Ewood Park to Jon Dahl Tomasson, it will be intriguing to see how Blackburn will fare in the absence of Lenihan next season.

By securing the services of some players who have a proven track-record of delivering the goods in the second-tier, Tomasson may be able to guide his new side to a promising start to the 2022/23 campaign.