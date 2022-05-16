68.3% aerial duels won: What would 28-year-old offer Middlesbrough as transfer rumours swirl?

Blackburn Rovers captain Darragh Lenihan has been linked with a move to Middlesbrough in recent days.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at Ewood Park this summer and it appears that fellow Championship outfit Boro could be a potential destination for the centre-back.

Journalist Alan Nixon has reported that the Teesside club are keeping tabs on the defender’s situation ahead of a potential approach in the coming days or weeks.

Nixon also reports that Chris Wilder is keen to make Lenihan a very healthy offer to join the club – one that would make them the favourites in the race for his signature.

With that being said, we’ve looked at the stats behind Darragh Lenihan’s season at Blackburn Rovers and weighed up what he could offer Middlesbrough should a free transfer to the club happen.

The stats

Looking at the top-line stats, it is clear that Daragh Lenihan was an important player for Blackburn Rovers this season having made 43 appearances for the club throughout 2021/22.

A Championship season is long and gruelling on players, and to see that Lenihan has been relatively injury-free this year and in recent seasons is a big plus if Middlesbrough are to bring him to the Riverside.

His duel statistics would be another pro, too.

Quiz: 24 facts every Middlesbrough supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 WHAT DECADE WERE THE CLUB FOUNDED? 1870'S 1880'S 1890'S 1900'S

Lenihan averaged 6.58 defensive duels per 90 in the Championship this past season, winning an impressive 64.1% of these battles.

The centre-back was dominant aerially, too, averaging 8.46 aerial duels per 90 in 21/22, and winning an impressive 68.3% of these.

His loose ball duels success (61.4%) was slightly lower, but still showed that he wins the majority of his 3.62 loose ball duels per 90.

Considering the stats above then, it is clear that Middlesbrough would be getting a dominant centre-back at this level of football.

Lenihan is good at defending the ball whether it be up in the air or on the ground, and given the profile of player he is, you would imagine Boro boss Chris Wilder would love to have him in his side.

His fine performances this season earned him a WhoScored rating of 7.10 for the 21/22 campaign, and on a free transfer, the Irishman would certainly be an excellent addition to the Boro ranks this summer.