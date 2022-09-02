Darnell Furlong starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Burnley tonight

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to kick-start their season by securing all three points in their showdown with Burnley this evening.

Whereas the Baggies have only suffered one defeat in the Championship during the current campaign, their progress at this level has been hindered by the fact that they have been forced to settle for a draw in five of their opening seven games.

Set to face a Burnley side who are currently third in the second-tier standings, West Brom know that they will need to be at their best in order to secure a positive result at The Hawthorns.

After witnessing his side’s performance against Wigan Athletic on Tuesday, it will be interesting to see whether Baggies manager Steve Bruce opts to make any significant alterations to his team tonight.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how West Brom could line up against Burnley…

Having deployed the 4-2-3-1 formation against Wigan, Bruce may opt to stick with this particular system for tonight’s fixture.

Goalkeeper David Button has made seven appearances for West Brom this season and will be looking to claim his second clean-sheet of the campaign today.

Kyle Bartley will be partnered in the heart of defence by Dara O’Shea who will replace Semi Ajayi in the club’s starting eleven.

Ajayi sustained an issue with his ankle during West Brom’s clash with Wigan and is set to be sidelined for several weeks.

Brought on as a replacement for Ajayi in this aforementioned fixture, Furlong will be determined to deliver an eye-catching performance at right-back for the Baggies in this evening’s showdown with Burnley.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.79 in the Championship, the 26-year-old will unquestionably have to be firing on all cylinders in order to cope with Burnley’s attackers.

Conor Townsend is set to feature at left-back whilst Jayson Molumby will be accompanied in central-midfield by Okay Yokuslu.

John Swift will be deployed in a more advanced central role whilst Jed Wallace and Grady Diangana will be tasked with providing service for Karlan Grant.

Having netted his fourth goal of the season in the club’s meeting with the Latics, Grant ought to be brimming with confidence heading into tonight’s fixture.

