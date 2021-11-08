Darnell Furlong makes key West Brom admission following Middlesbrough draw

West Bromwich Albion wing-back Darnell Furlong has admitted his side still need to find a way around opposition teams who come to frustrate them, speaking to the club’s media team.

The Baggies, who had 72% of the ball against Middlesbrough at the weekend and dominated the game, could only secure one point against a side that had lost twice on the bounce against Birmingham City and Luton Town in recent games and even decide to make a managerial change after the match, with Neil Warnock making way for Chris Wilder.

Valerien Ismael’s men fell behind in the 38th minute through Josh Coburn’s strike, a shock to the system with the Baggies going unbeaten in the league at home this term and 11 places currently separating the two sides.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of West Brom’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 Bryan Robson won how many England caps during his playing career? 70 80 90 100

However, Grady Diangana scored his first goal of the 2021/22 campaign to rescue a point for the West Midlands outfit midway through the second half, securing what will be seen as a frustrating point and another missed opportunity.

Consecutive draws against Millwall, Derby County and Preston North End in September, despite their unbeaten record at the time, left many fans dissatisfied and it was the same old story at the weekend, having taken four points from a possible six last week.

Even in their midweek victory against Hull City, they only just managed to squeak past Grant McCann’s men with a 1-0 win, and Furlong has cited the need to find a way past teams who set out to nullify his team instead of going all out in attack.

Speaking on this subject, the 26-year-old said: “It was a very frustrating afternoon.

“They (Middlesbrough) came to frustrate us from minute one, and that’s exactly what happened.

“They took their time on set-pieces, and I think we just lacked that final ball to go and kill them.

“Teams have been showing us a massive amount of respect.

“We’re a big team in the league and we’ve punished teams before, so they come and try to make it difficult. We’ve got to try and find a way around that.”

The Verdict:

You could say the Baggies were missing the presence of Alex Mowatt yesterday, after seeing him record three goals and one assist earlier in the season before his injury and losing just one of the 12 league matches he’s been involved in for Albion.

However, this would distract from the existing firepower they had on the pitch at The Hawthorns, having more than enough attacking quality in their side to push past Boro even with a manager of Warnock’s experience.

Fair play to Ismael for making a change at half-time in bringing Callum Robinson off for Jordan Hugill – but their lack of creativity showed through their four shots on target – a total nowhere near enough to claim a convincing victory.

They will be hoping the return of Mowatt and captain Jake Livermore, both of whom formed an effective partnership earlier in the season, can help to get them back on the right tracks when they return after the international break.

But forgetting about the duo for just a moment, does this highlight a need for Albion to recruit a few attacking players during the winter window?

A main goalscorer to take the pressure off a misfiring Hugill would be ideal with Daryl Dike a potential dream signing, but another creative player would help to create more meaningful chances, add further competition and with that, maximise performance levels.