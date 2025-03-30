Sheffield Wednesday are in desperate need of an overhaul this summer, particularly across the defence.

An ageing backline has struggled throughout the season, with frequently makeshift defences and an overreliance on Di'Shon Bernard - until he succumbed to a season-ending knee injury himself.

It has become evident that reinforcements are essential to stabilise the squad and ensure greater resilience in the Championship as the Owls look to establish themselves as a top-half team.

The need for attacking reinforcements is just as pressing, with Wednesday repeatedly struggling to convert chances in key moments.

Sheffield Wednesday players out of contract this season (source) Player Position Anthony Musaba Winger Akin Famewo Centre back Callum Paterson Utility Pol Valentin Right back Michael Smith Striker Barry Bannan Midfielder Liam Palmer Right back Marvin Johnson Left back

Several big games have been lost against the grain of play due to a lack of a clinical finisher, and the marquee signing of Ike Ugbo has failed to provide the goals needed to ease those concerns.

Oliver Casey

The Blackpool centre-back has been one of the standout defenders in League One, excelling in aerial duels, tackles, and overall defensive presence.

His ability to dominate physically and win key battles makes him an ideal candidate to reinforce Wednesday’s backline.

The 24-year-old Leeds academy product's performances in the division below have demonstrated a readiness for a step-up, and he would bring much-needed solidity to the defence.

Harry Darling

Potentially available on a free transfer from Swansea City, Darling offers a composed presence in possession while maintaining strong defensive metrics.

His ability to build from the back and pick out passes would complement Casey’s more combative style, creating a well-rounded central defensive partnership. Adding Darling would bring technical quality and much-needed depth to the squad, although one issue might well be Sheffield United's interest.

Ethan Pye