Darko Churlinov from Burnley back to Schalke: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

It seems as though Burnley winger Darko Churlinov could once again be on the move in the summer transfer window.

According to reports, the 22-year-old, who only made the move to Turf Moor from Bundesliga side Stuttgart last summer, is now attracting interest from another German top-flight club, in the form of Schalke.

Given how quickly after his arrival at Burnley this move would be, it is likely that these links will generate a fair amount of interest among those of a Clarets persuasion.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the big questions surrounding Churlinov’s links with a move to Schalke, right here.

What do we know so far?

Despite Burnley’s success in the Championship this season, with the Clarets well set for an immediate promotion back to the Premier League, it has been a difficult individual campaign for Churlinov.

The winger has made just six league appearances for the club, starting only once, with his only appearances this calendar year, coming in the FA Cup.

That is despite the fact that manage Vincent Kompany last month backed the 22-year-old, to play an important role for the club between now and the end of the season.

However, it appears that come the summer, Churlinov could well be on the move, with recent reports from German outlet WAZ claiming that Schalke are in talks with Burnley over a summer move for the winger, with a loan deal said to be the most likely outcome.

Should such a deal happen, it would not be an unfamiliar situation for Churlinov, who spent last season on loan with Schalke, making 23 appearances and scoring two goals to help the club win promotion back to the Bundesliga.

Is a move likely to happen?

It would be no surprise if Churlinov was to find himself back at Schalke for the 2023/24 campaign.

Burnley look destined to seal promotion straight back to the Premier League this season, so the fact he has not made an impact for them in the second-tier, could make it hard for the winger to feature in the top-flight.

As a result, it appears that game time is unlikely for Churlinov if he remains at Burnley for next season, so a move elsewhere that gives him the chance to play regularly does seem like the best outcome.

Given he knows Schalke well, and knows he would get those opportunities with a move there judging by last season, this does seem like it could be a good move for him.

Indeed, since the Clarets will likely need to strengthen in the window if they are to be competitive in the Premier League, they will need to move others on to create space for new recruits, and Churlinov is an obvious candidate to head elsewhere, so it would be no surprise to see this move go through.