Burnley will be looking to surpass the 100 point barrier on Monday by securing a victory on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign in their showdown with Cardiff City.

The Clarets will be extremely confident in their ability to achieve this particular feat as they have already won 28 league games this season.

Following Burnley's clash with the Bluebirds, manager Vincent Kompany will switch his focus to preparing the club for their return to the Premier League.

As well as adding fresh faces to the club's squad, Kompany will also need to make some decisions regarding the futures of some of Burnley's current players.

One of the individuals who has already been linked with a move away from Turf Moor is Darko Churlinov.

Here, we have decided to assess the chances of Churlinov leaving Burnley while also taking a look at his contract status at the club.

Could Darko Churlinov leave Burnley for Schalke?

According to Sky Sport Germany journalist Dirk Schlarmann, Schalke 04 remains on the right track to secure a reunion with Churlinov this summer.

However, a deal has yet to be finalised for the winger as financial matters still need to be clarified.

It is understood that while Churlinov did visit the Schalke team earlier this week, an agreement has yet to be reached regarding a switch.

When you consider that Churlinov experienced a fruitful loan spell with the German outfit last season, it would not be at all surprising if he does eventually opt to seal a move back to Die Knappen.

The Macedonia international helped Schalke achieve promotion to the Bundesliga by providing eight direct goal contributions in 22 league appearances.

Unfortunately for Churlinov, he has been unable to make a major impact for Burnley during the current campaign.

The winger has only featured on 13 occasions in all competitions for Kompany's side this season.

When does Churlinov's Burnley contract expire?

As it stands, Churlinov's contract at Turf Moor is set to expire in 2026.

Due to the length of this deal, Burnley will be in no rush to sell the 22-year-old this summer.

Therefore, Schalke will either have to submit a significant bid in order to test the Clarets' resolve, or try to sign Churlinov on a temporary deal.

Due to the presence of Anass Zaroury, Manuel Benson and Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Churlinov will find it difficult to force his way into Burnley's side next season if he stays at the club.

Keeping this in mind, a return to Schalke may turn out to be a good call by the winger as the German outfit could potentially offer him a better shot at playing regular first-team football.