Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Stoke City can challenge for a top-six finish next season, thanks to a positive summer window and impressive signings.

Alex Neil's strong coaching and tactical abilities make Stoke City dark horses and potential playoff contenders.

Stoke City's ambition and renewed sense of purpose is evident in their high-quality signings, including European recruits and retaining key players like Pearson and Hoever.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes that Alex Neil's Stoke City can launch a surge towards the top-six next season amid a positive summer window, which has seen the Staffordshire side make eight signings already.

He has recruited two of his former Preston North End lieutenants in Daniel Johnson and Ben Pearson- the latter of whom spent the second half of last season on loan from Bournemouth- while he has revisited the Vitality Stadium to secure the services of shot-stopper Mark Travers.

Versatile defender Ki-Jana Hoever has also extended his spell at Stoke with another loan from Wolves, where he is joined by exciting winger Chiquinho.

Meanwhile, fellow countryman Andre Vidigal has moved to Stoke from Portugese outfit Martimo, and their continental recruitment has continuity as they are closing in on the capture of Ferencvaros' Moroccan international forward Ryan Mmaee.

And then, when you add the experience that both Michael Rose and Enda Stevens will bring to Neil's line of defence next season, it is easy to see why there is a sense of eagerness around Stoke this summer.

What did Carlton Palmer say about Stoke City?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes Stoke are capable of challenging in the higher echelons of the Championship next time around after a few seasons of mid-table mediocrity.

"Stoke City finished last season 16th in the league under Alex Neil, which was disappointing to say the least," he said.

"Stoke have had a busy transfer window thus far with the impressive signings Ki-Jana Hoever and Chiquinho from Wolves.

"Alex is putting a strong-looking side together and he is one of the better coaches and tacticians in that league, however it will be a strong Championship next season.

"Stoke will improve and have a better season. Dark horses? I think they could be, and play-off contenders."

How will Stoke City perform in the Championship next season?

Palmer is correct in his optimism and belief that Stoke have the potential to arrest their former fortunes and stake a claim for the top-six next term, even if the division is set to be of a better quality, and certainly more competitive than ever before.

His praise towards Neil is equally difficult to contest, as the ex-Preston and Sunderland boss possesses excellent man-management ability and the sheer knack to get the best out of the players he has at his disposal, and now approaching his first full season at the club, you would expect the Scotsman's tenure to really take shape.

There is clearly a renewed sense of ambition at Stoke which they have displayed by the calibre of some of their signings and also by navigating the continental market, providing a balance of risk and reward.

Sure, the likes of Vidigal and Mmaee may be gambles to some extent, but they clearly boast pedigree and the latter in particular appears a statement of intent.

Convincing Pearson and Hoever to stay on- albeit on different basises- is a step in the right direction too, as despite the squad upheaval, they will provide a sense of familarity next season, while both being capable operators in their own right.