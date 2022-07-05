Darragh Lenihan reveals key reason he turned down new Blackburn Rovers deal to join Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough summer signing Darragh Lenihan has revealed he joined the club because he wants to get to the Premier League and feels being at Boro will give him a great chance of winning promotion.

In their retained list announcement in May, Blackburn Rovers confirmed they had offered a fresh deal to the 28-year-0ld, who instead chose to link up with Chris Wilder’s side.

Now, speaking out on his decision, the player has revealed Premier League ambitions were behind the move.

“I feel like it’s a club going in the right direction,” Lenihan said, via The Northern Echo.

“The club have Premier League ambitions, and that’s where I want to be. I want to get to the Premier League, and I feel like Middlesbrough will give me a great chance of doing that.

“Obviously, the manager has been there and done it, and after having a few chats with him, he definitely knows what he wants. You look at how Middlesbrough finished last season, and there’s definitely something there to build from.”

“If you look at where the manager took the club to, compared to where they were when he came in, then he obviously did very well, and he’ll be wanting to do even better this season. I want to be a part of that – and hopefully we can achieve what we all want to.”

Indeed, Middlesbrough ended the campaign strongly under Wilder last term, just missing out on the Championship play-off places after the Boro boss took over the club in November.

Lenihan believes the club are ready to take the next step this campaign.

“The club is ready to take that next step.” the 28-year-old added.

“You look around at the facilities and everything, and it’s definitely a Premier League club. I’ve said that from day one.

“Then, if you look at what the team did last season, I know they just missed out on the play-offs in the end, but they were right up there fighting.

“We want to improve on that this season and get better.”

Boro kick off their 2022/23 Championship campaign with a home match against West Bromwich Albion on July 30th.

The Verdict

It is certainly interesting to hear Darragh Lenihan’s reasoning to join Boro.

Dare I say that his comments suggest that he believes Blackburn are not in a position to challenge for promotion to the Premier League at present?

It appears clear the 28-year-old has a lot of faith in Boro boss Chris Wilder to deliver and help the club take the next step this campaign.

His addition to their backline will certainly do their chances no harm, with Lenihan, alongside the likes of Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, and Paddy McNair looking very strong options for Boro at the back.