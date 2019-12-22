Dara O’Shea speaks out after making impressive West Brom league debut

Dara O’Shea produced an impressive second-half performance for West Bromwich Albion at the weekend, as the Baggies drew 1-1 with Brentford at The Hawthorns.

The 20-year-old had only featured once for Albion under Bilic before the weekend, which came in the Carabao Cup against Millwall way back in August.

But following an injury to Kyle Bartley, who came off early in the second-half, O’Shea came on to replace the defender to make his league debut for the Baggies.

Both sides had to stand strong and stay composed in defence as they searched for a winning goal, with O’Shea and Ajayi coping well with the lively Bees.

O’Shea was there late on to poke the ball away from Ollie Watkins who threatened to run through on goal, and the Irishman also looked calm when playing the ball out from defence.

It would have been a proud day for O’Shea and his family, and after the game, the defender took to Twitter to express his delight after making his league debut.

Special feeling to make my West Brom league debut, hopefully the start of many more. Another hard earned point at home @WBA 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/nAaR2vDy7R — Dara O'Shea (@dara_oshea_) December 21, 2019

Despite being held to a draw, the Baggies extended their lead at the top of the Championship table to three points after Leeds’ defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Verdict

O’Shea looked really calm and composed against one of the best attacks in the division on Saturday.

Said Benrahma and Watkins possess so much pace and skill on the ball, but O’Shea coped really well with their threat towards the end of the game.

It remains to be seen how long Bartley is out for, but O’Shea will feel that he can step up to the plate if he is absent.