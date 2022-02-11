Dara O’Shea sends message to West Brom supporters after making his long-awaited return to action

Dara O’Shea has taken to Twitter to thank West Bromwich Albion’s fans as well the club’s staff for the support that he has received in recent months after finally making his long-awaited return to action earlier this week.

The defender was introduced as a substitute by Baggies manager Steve Bruce during the closing stages of his side’s clash with Sheffield United on Wednesday.

After featuring in West Brom’s opening five league games of the 2021/22 campaign, O’Shea suffered a serious ankle injury whilst representing Republic of Ireland on international duty in September.

As a result of this issue, the 22-year-old was forced to watch on from the sidelines for a considerable period of time before being handed a cameo appearance at Bramall Lane.

With West Brom set to face Blackburn Rovers on Monday, it will be interesting to see whether O’Shea is given the opportunity to showcase his talent in this particular fixture.

Currently ninth in the Championship standings, the Baggies will be desperate to pick up a positive result at The Hawthorns after being defeated in each of their last three league games.

Ahead of this fixture, O’Shea has taken to Twitter to reflect on his recent return from injury.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-West Brom players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Has former West Brom player Rekeem Harper ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

The defender posted: “Grateful to be back out there with the team.

“Thank you to the staff and the fans for the support over the past 5 months.”

Grateful to be back out there with the team. Thanks you to the staff and the fans for the support over the past 5 months 💙 pic.twitter.com/wOUnP0BCIc — Dara O'Shea (@dara_oshea_) February 10, 2022

The Verdict

Although O’Shea was powerless to prevent West Brom from suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Blades due to the fact that Billy Sharp had already bagged a brace before his introduction, he will be confident in his ability to help his side push on at this level.

During the six appearances that he has made in the Championship this season, the defender has managed to demonstrate that he is capable of thriving at this level as he is currently averaging a club-high WhoScored match rating of 7.45.

By maintaining his consistency in the coming months, O’Shea could potentially play an influential role for West Brom as they aim to secure a place in the play-offs.

Whilst O’Shea may not be ready to start a league fixture yet due to a lack of match-fitness, he could make a difference as a substitute against Blackburn on Monday.