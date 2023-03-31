West Brom captain Dara O’Shea has revealed his disappointment as it was confirmed that he is unlikely to play again this season.

The centre-back, who has played in every game of the campaign so far, went away with Ireland during the international break. However, he came off late on in their 1-0 defeat to France with a knee injury.

After further tests back with Albion, the club gave an update on the defender on Friday, as they shared the bad news that he was facing around seven to eight weeks on the sidelines because of the knee issue. With the Championship season ending on May 8, that will effectively mean O’Shea is unlikely to feature again, unless Carlos Corberan’s side make the play-offs.

Therefore, it was not the news that the 24-year-old wanted, and he took to Twitter to send an update to the support.

“Gutted to be missing out on the rest of the season after injuring my knee. I will be cheering the boys on, as we look to finish the season as strong as possible. Thank you for all the messages of support so far today! Come on you Baggies!”

Given his influence on the team, Corberan will be gutted to be without his influential leader at the back for the upcoming games, as the Baggies look to keep their promotion dream alive.

Albion are in action on Saturday when they face Millwall, in what is a huge fixture for both. The Londoners currently occupy the final play-off spot, sitting five points above West Brom, who do have a game in hand. So, victory for Corberan’s men will see them close the gap to just two points.

The verdict

This is a real tough one for O’Shea, as he will have been eagerly anticipating the run-in with Albion, as he knows that promotion is still a possibility. So, sitting in the stands and watching on will be really tough for the defender, who had been an ever present.

It’s also hugely frustrating for the Baggies, who suffered a double blow with the news that Jayson Molumby is going to be out for a month as well. Whilst the players did impress with Ireland, it’s been a very costly break from Albion’s perspective.

Ultimately though, these things happen in football, and all O’Shea can do is focus on his recovery, and make sure he is a positive influence around the dressing room. There’s still so much to play for this season, and it all begins with the massive game against Millwall.