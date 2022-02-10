Dara O’Shea reacts to Steve Bruce’s appointment and drop-off in form at West Brom

Dara O’Shea made his return to Championship action from the bench in West Bromwich Albion’s 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United on Wednesday evening.

The 22-year-old picked up a major ankle injury in the first international break of the season playing for the Republic of Ireland.

Baggies supporters will be hoping that O’Shea’s return can shore up their defensive line to help them claw their way back towards the play-off picture in the coming weeks.

O’Shea offered a brutally honest assessment of the team’s recent performances and gave his take on Steve Bruce’s appointment when he spoke to BirminghamLive.

He said: “The calibre of manager, and the teams he’s (Bruce) been at, the players he’s managed, it’s massive.

“Then there’s his playing career, he was a big player.

“When a new man comes in, it shakes up the club a bit.

“Lads who weren’t in favour can get a new opportunity.

“It’s good for everyone, they up their game.

“The first few days in training is tough.

“Everyone is trying to impress and it brings the best out of everyone.

“It’s an exciting time with him coming in.

“The training ground has been good this week, everyone has had to be on it.

“Us as players have to take a look at ourselves – you can’t just look at the past and blame other people.

“Us as players have to take it as well.

“We maybe weren’t at our best in training and on the pitch itself.”

West Brom fell to ninth place after the loss at Bramall Lane, a sudden reality check for all involved that should provoke a reaction from the squad in the next round of fixtures.

The Verdict

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-West Brom players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Jeff Astle More Less

Everything was looking rosy before O’Shea’s injury in the opening stretch of the campaign.

Valerien Ismael had accumulated 16 points from the club’s opening six matches and looked set to sustain an automatic promotion push with the Baggies for the remainder of the season.

That notion continued for a while after the Irishman’s injury but has fallen away dramatically in the last couple of months.

The Baggies certainly have a squad capable of arresting their slide and guiding them back into the play-off places.

However, with the likes of Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and even Luton Town on such steep upward trajectories, the situation could get a lot harder before Bruce begins to have an impact on the squad.