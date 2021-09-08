Dara O’Shea reacts to agonising West Brom injury blow

West Brom defender Dara O’Shea has revealed his disappointment at news of his major injury setback, but insist he will return stronger from this setback.

It has been a strong start to the season for O’Shea, who has played every minute of West Brom’s five league games so far, scoring twice to help them to second place in the early Championship standings.

However, that run is now set to come to a long and frustrating end for the defender, due to an injury he picked up on international duty with the Republic of Ireland last week.

After being forced out of his country’s 2-1 defeat to Portugal in World Cup qualifying on Thursday, West Brom have now confirmed that the 22-year-old has fractured his ankle, ruling him out of action for between four and six months.

That inevitably means O’Shea will miss a considerable amount of what remains of the season, something that is understandably disappointing for the defender, although it he himself is clearly prepared for the battle ahead.

Taking to Twitter to react to the news of his injury, O’Shea issued a statement that read: “Very tough one to take. Thank you all the support and well wishes over the last week. I’m a warrior and I’m fully focused to overcome this challenge in my life and to come back stronger.”

Very tough one to take. Thank you all the support and well wishes over the last week💙I’m a warrior and I’m fully focused to overcome this challenge in my life and to come back stronger💪 https://t.co/IJVJvPur2X — Dara O’Shea (@dara_oshea_) September 7, 2021

The Verdict

It is hard not to have a considerable amount of sympathy for O’Shea after this setback he has been dealt.

The defender’s efforts over the early part of the season suggested he was all set to be a part of a successful and enjoyable campaign for West Brom, as they push for promotion to the Premier League.

That however, it something he now looks set to miss out on for the time being, which will be tough for him to take, especially when he was making himself such a popular figure at The Hawthorns.

But at 22-year-old, there is still plenty of time remaining in his career for O’Shea to recover from this blow, and that does mean there ought to be plenty more positives for him to enjoy once he is able to get back out on the pitch.