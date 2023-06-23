Irish centre-back Dara O'Shea has penned an open letter to West Bromwich Albion supporters as his swift departure to newly-promoted Premier League side Burnley was confirmed on Friday.

On Thursday, John Percy revealed that the fee agreed between the two clubs was in the region of £7 million, and the deal has gone through after the Irishman completed his medical.

The 24-year-old made 107 appearances for the Baggies across a six-year stint, after making his breakthrough at the Hawthorns under Slaven Bilic as the side won automatic promotion to the Premier League in the 2019/20 campaign.

More recently, O'Shea became captain of Albion for the first time against Hull City in August and surpassed the 100 appearance mark against local rivals Birmingham at the start of 2023.

Dara O'Shea sends message to West Brom fans following departure

Throughout the letter on West Brom's official website, the defender paid his respect to various players, managers and staff who he claims have all helped him reach his current ability, having made the move to the West Midlands as a 16-year-old.

"Firstly, I’d like to start by saying what an honour and a privilege it has been to represent West Bromwich Albion over the last eight years," O'Shea wrote.

"I moved here as a young boy from Ireland and I genuinely believe the Albion have played a massive part in shaping me into the man I am today. I’ll be forever grateful for that.

"I’ve met so many wonderful supporters, staff members and players during my time at The Hawthorns. I’m very lucky to say I now call a number of those people friends."

Referencing the 5-2 victory against Hull City last season, O'Shea described the game as his 'greatest honour' as then Baggies head coach Steve Bruce gave him the captain's armband for the first time.

"However, the greatest honour I’ve had here at Albion was being handed the captain’s armband for the first time against Hull City," O'Shea continued.

"Legends of this football club have worn the armband and it was such an incredible moment for me and my family to be given that responsibility and privilege."

Dara O'Shea speaks on his move to Burnley

O'Shea joins a Burnley side who blew away all before them in the Championship last season, and will add depth to a defence which kept 21 clean sheets.

As Vincent Kompany looks to re-establish the Clarets in the Premier League, the Irishman felt that this was an opportunity he had to take for the benefit of his career.

"Everyone close to me knows how ambitious I am and the opportunity to play in the Premier League was an opportunity I simply couldn’t turn down," O'Shea said.

"I want to be the best player I can possibly be and play in the biggest games at some of the best venues in world football, and I believe making this move at this point in my career is the right decision.

"I am excited about my new challenge, but there is so much I’ll miss about West Bromwich Albion.

"The staff, my team-mates and you, the supporters, who have shown me nothing but love and respect at all times. Thank you so, so much for doing that."