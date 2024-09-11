John Egan is back in the EFL after finalising a one-year deal with Burnley for the season ahead.

The 31-year-old defender was a free agent having left Sheffield United over the summer, with his six-year association with the Bramall Lane outfit coming to an end.

After training with the Clarets over the summer, Egan has proven himself to be worthy of a deal at Turf Moor, with boss Scott Parker willing to add the Republic of Ireland international to his defensive options as his side look for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Upon announcing the news on his social media channels, Egan was congratulated on the move by a number of colleagues past and present, while compatriot Dara O’Shea also wished him well.

John Egan secures Burnley switch after Sheffield United exit

Egan was left in limbo as the 24/25 Championship season got underway, with the centre-back still without a club as the transfer window came to a close on August 30.

But eleven days after the deadline passed, the former Gillingham man finally secured a return to the game with Burnley, having not played a professional game for the better part of a year.

Related £15m Burnley star will surely push for 2025 Turf Moor exit: View Mike Tresor's failed with moves away from the Clarets in the summer, and will likely try again in the new year

An Achilles issue saw him limited to just six Premier League appearances in the previous campaign, the Steel City outfit made the decision to bring an end to his time at Bramall Lane, in a spell which has been fruitful for both player and club.

With over 200 league appearances to his name for the Yorkshire side, Egan experienced promotion to the Premier League on two separate occasions with the Blades, as well as securing a ninth-placed finish in the top flight in the 2019/20 campaign.

John Egan's Selected Career Stats - As Per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Sheffield United 224 8 5 Gillingham 92 11 4 Brentford 71 7 2 Correct as of 9/11/24

But once his contract came to an end, the defender was on the hunt for a new beginning, with plenty keen to wish him the best as he continues his career at Turf Moor.

Dara O’Shea among players to acknowledge John Egan, Burnley move

After the move to Lancashire was confirmed on Tuesday, Egan took to Instagram to post on his own account about the news, with the centre-back stating:

“New Chapter. Let’s go @burnleyofficial #UTC”

As expected, the replies came in thick and fast to wish the 31-year-old well in his next adventure, including messages from the likes of former Sheffield United teammates, Chris Basham, Sam Baldock and Will Osula.

International teammates Shane Duffy and Kevin Long were also keen to express his delight in their fellow Irishman finding a new club, while James Trafford and Josh Cullen were keen to welcome their new teammate to Lancashire.

One name also stood out from the rest, with compatriot O’Shea wishing Egan well with his future endeavours, having left Turf Moor himself just a matter of weeks earlier.

The defender said: “Love it bud, best of luck” accompanied by a claret heart, as Egan looks set to help fill the void left by the 25-year-old, who made the move back to the Premier League with Ipswich Town last month.

Having featured in all but three of the Clarets’ league matches last season, O’Shea was a prominent figure during his year in Lancashire, and Egan will be hoping he can fill his boots and achieve promotion in the year to come.