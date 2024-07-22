Highlights Scott Parker's Burnley focusing on youth in transfer strategy to bounce back to the Premier League.

Dara O'Shea linked to Celtic, with Burnley under no pressure to sell the defender.

Goalkeeper James Trafford attracting interest from top clubs, but Burnley may hold on to him.

Burnley are gearing up for a new era under Scott Parker, who will be tasked with building a team that can bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

As is often the case for sides who have been relegated, a lot of transfer activity has already taken place at Turf Moor in the past few weeks, and more business is expected right up to the deadline.

Burnley’s summer transfer plans

The Clarets’ approach since the new ownership came in has centred on bringing in young players who can improve, and that strategy isn’t going to change with Parker in charge.

Lucas Pires and Andreas Hountondji are examples of that, and you would expect more new recruits in the same mould. But, it won’t all be about new signings, as sales will be required, both to balance the books and the squad.

With that in mind, we look at TWO deals involving Burnley that could play out until very late in the summer transfer window...

Dara O’Shea to Celtic

It has been claimed that Celtic are monitoring O’Shea, with Brendan Rodgers looking to bring in a new centre-back to partner Cameron Carter-Vickers for the Scottish champions.

Despite their relegation from the Premier League last season, the 25-year-old was one of few to emerge with credit, as he impressed with his aggressive approach and his recovery pace, even if mistakes were made at times.

When you take into account O’Shea’s performances for West Brom as well, keeping him at Turf Moor would be a no-brainer, but Celtic’s interest does complicate matters.

As an Irishman, the size of the Glasgow giants won’t need explaining to the defender, and the prospect of playing in the Champions League is obviously going to appeal.

Dara O'Shea's Premier League Stats 23/24 Season (Source: Sofascore) Appearances 33 Goals 3 Assists 4 Interceptions per game 1.1 Tackles per game 1.2 Balls recovered per game 4.2 Clearances per game 4.8 Error leading to goal 0 Aerial duels won 65%

But, Burnley are under no pressure to sell, as O’Shea has a contract that runs until the summer of 2027, and they would rightly expect a profit on the £7m they paid West Brom for the player.

Whether Celtic stretch to such a fee remains to be seen, as it would be getting to the stage where he could become one of their biggest ever buys.

So, you would expect negotiations to carry on over the next few weeks, and it may take O’Shea trying to force a move for this to happen, even if it seems a long shot.

James Trafford’s future

Another player who has been subject of speculation is goalkeeper James Trafford.

The likes of Chelsea and Newcastle United are believed to be looking to sign Trafford, who endured a very difficult first season with Burnley, which ultimately saw him lose his place in the XI.

But, Aro Muric’s exit means that Trafford is likely to be the number one this season, even with Vaclav Hladky sure to provide him with fierce competition.

However, even if Burnley want to keep Trafford, we know that money talks, and some of the top clubs in the country could stump up the cash that the Clarets want, in which case a deal may be done.

The England U21 international is highly-rated in the game, which is why the top clubs are sniffing around, even if he needs to be patient before getting opportunities.

Talk surrounding Trafford’s future has cooled somewhat for now, but it would be no surprise if it picked up over the coming weeks, meaning this is another saga that could run until August 30.