Dara O’Shea calls for West Brom to make key contract move

West Bromwich Albion defender Dara O’Shea is hopeful that the Baggies hierarchy offer Andy Carroll a new deal to remain at the club following his performances since arriving in January.

The former England international spent part of the first half of the 2021-22 campaign at Reading, signing for the Royals in November 2021 where he was reportedly earning just £1,000 per week.

After featuring eight times for the Championship strugglers, Carroll became a free agent again and was snapped up by Albion, who were looking for another physical presence up top following Daryl Dike’s injury.

Despite the signing splitting opinion when it happened, Carroll has won over Baggies fans with his performances and he’s also scored three times in 14 appearances.

And one person who wants to see the 33-year-old remain at The Hawthorns for a while longer is Republic of Ireland international O’Shea, who believes that Carroll can make him a better defender in the long run if he’s able to train against him.

“Andy is an unbelievable player. We can play football but we can also hit him, which gives us two styles to our play,” O’Shea told The Mirror (23 April, page 9).

“He is such a big presence, he tends to take two defenders with him. I’m buzzing to have him here and to learn from him.”

The Verdict

With Carroll you know what you’re going to get on a football pitch – a major physical presence and someone who gives defenders a nightmare.

The first thought when he’s on the pitch is to go direct but the ball can be played to his feet as well and he can do the same job, and he’s probably exceeded expectations since he’s arrived.

With his short-term deal expiring at the end of the season, Carroll will no doubt have attracted admirers now he’s proven his fitness.

He’s got a good thing going with West Brom though and he’s clearly liked by his team-mates, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see his deal extended.