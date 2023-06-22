West Brom are set to sell centre-back star Dara O'Shea to Burnley in the coming days - with the fee for their Irish defender revealed.

Burnley achieved promotion from the Championship last season after an outstanding 101-point haul under Vincent Kompany as they blew their second-tier competition away at a canter.

However, despite securing an immediate promotion to the Premier League, reinforcements are paramount at Turf Moor after a number of loan stars returned to their parent clubs.

One of those was Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who has returned to Manchester City after an injury-hit campaign - with Kompany in the market for another centre-back.

And it appears that he has turned to the Hawthorns to secure investment in one of Carlos Corberan's star men in O'Shea - with the Telegraph revealing the fee on Thursday afternoon.

What fee have West Bromwich Albion received for Dara O'Shea?

According to The Telegraph's John Percy, a fee of £7million has been agreed for O'Shea, with a medical underway as he aims to return to the Premier League after a cameo there for the Baggies back in 2020/21.

t would represent West Brom's tenth-highest fee received in their career, although it is a long way behind the £17million they got for Salomon Rondon in 2019/20, and likewise for Matheus Pereira back in 2021.

The report further states that O'Shea had a release clause of £8million, though with Burnley the only club interested, West Brom have decided to take the reduced offer to help with their financial situation. The fee is regarded as a 'good' amount, with the move stabilising their monetary position for now - though sales are still necessary.

Who could West Bromwich Albion still sell to balance the books?

Of course, other players at the Hawthorns still need to be sold if they are to progress.

Namely, their most valuable assets include Daryl Dike, Jed Wallace, John Swift and Josh Griffiths, with the former trio being experienced Championship players alongside Griffiths being one of England's best young goalkeepers.

Dike has picked up a long-term injury which would rule him out of that equation, but with Griffiths reportedly being targeted by Newcastle as a successor to Nick Pope, he could well be next on the list with David Button and Alex Palmer both more than adequate to fill the position between the stick.

Wallace and Swift only signed last summer on free transfers, but their experience and other clubs in the promotion race and Premier League relegation battles could well see them make a 'swift' profit on star players - though they would need to be replaced in order for the Baggies to mount somewhat of a promotion charge.