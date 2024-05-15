Highlights Afolayan's journey to the Bundesliga offers hope to EFL players seeking international opportunities.

The risk of moving abroad to play has paid off for the forward, showcasing the benefits of such a bold step.

Afolayan's success highlights the importance of integrating into a new environment and finding a sense of belonging.

From Solihull to St Pauli, with a Bolton Wanderers stop-off in between, Dapo Afolayan has charted an unconventional route to the German top flight and now his journey from non-league to the Bundesliga is complete.

When the attacker latched onto the end of Jackson Irvine’s miss-kick to net his, and St Pauli’s, second goal of the game against relegated VFL Osnabruck this weekend, the ‘Keizkicker’ were on course to seal promotion from the Bundesliga 2.

In front of a full house at the Millentor Stadion, Afolayan’s brace proved decisive as Germany’s cult club ended their thirteen-year Bundesliga exile. The 26-year-old journeyman left a lasting impression on the EFL, but in firing St. Pauli to a 3-1 victory, he has finally found a home in Hamburg.

If Afolayan’s ex-teammates or rising stars within the English football league system were to look at the scenes in St Pauli on Sunday and see the outpouring of admiration by 29,000 fans towards the striker, they too may broaden their horizons and start a search for similar exciting opportunities on the continent or further afield.

St. Pauli's promotion is a pay-off for risk-taking Afolayan

Times are changing, and thankfully, so are perceptions of English footballers plying their trade abroad. For years, the nation’s hottest prospects and most established players have been seen as unexportable. Unable to give up home comforts, many young talents have opted to remain in the country rather than take the risk and chase playing time overseas.

In transferring to St. Pauli, Afolayan joined the list of English players working to buck this trend by leaving the UK to continue their development, and Germany has become an especially popular destination for EFL ex-pats.

This season, the risk has paid off for the forward, who has contributed with nine goals and three assists across his 30 appearances in Bundesliga 2. If the West Ham United academy graduate is to be deployed as a starting attacker for St. Pauli in the top flight, in the space of two years, Afolayan will have swapped League One opponents for matches against Bayern Munich, Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund.

The versatile attacker has helped to lay the groundwork for future moves between lower-tier football league clubs and professional teams on the continent.

Indeed, other European clubs may now turn their attention to the EFL as they look to recruit and players may be keen to emulate Afolayan and others.

Afolayan's rise to the Bundesliga Club Appearances Goals St. Pauli (Jan 2023 - now) 49 13 Bolton (Feb 2021 - Jan 2023) 101 21 West Ham (Jan 2021 - Jan 2021) 1 1 Mansfield (Aug 2019 - Dec 2019) 8 1 Oldham (Feb 2019 - Jun 2019) 10 0 Solihull Moors (Feb 2017 - Jan 2018) 50 15 Stats as of May 14th, 2024 - as per Fotmob

Afolayan had the right mentality to achieve success overseas

Afolayan’s success story should spark interest from EFL players who may pursue an international transfer in search of a new challenge off the back of his recent achievement.

But the former Bolton man has always been held in high regard, and a move abroad would pose more of a risk for a less dedicated footballer.

Earlier this year, Ian Evatt, Afolayan’s ex-manager, expressed his excitement about the player’s success in an interview with the Bolton News, noting that he is still close to his old forward.

He said: “I spoke to him (Afolayan) a couple of weeks ago, and I’m actually going to go out and see him sometime in May.

“I am so happy for him, he’s a brilliant young man who did fantastically well for us. He deserves it, and I am really proud of him. We have a good relationship, and I am looking forward to catching up with him.”

During the 21/22 campaign, Afolayan's efforts for the Trotters were recognised as the attacker was named the club’s Player of the Year after amassing an impressive 14-goal tally.

Related Blackburn Rovers oversaw sour end for ex-Liverpool and Bolton player: View It was a difficult end to his Rovers career for this controversial star

A model professional, Afolayan’s hard-working nature should not be discounted. While many footballers may hope to follow in his footsteps and complete a move to the continent, ultimately the player's level of accomplishment will be determined by their ability to integrate into a different environment, adjust to a foreign culture, and find a sense of belonging at a suitable club abroad.

That said, more English footballers in the EFL will inevitably look to his success at St. Pauli and consider their international options in the upcoming transfer window, and there is likely to be a market for them.