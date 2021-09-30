Dapo Afolayan shares message as he reflects on Bolton Wanderers’ latest triumph

Bolton Wanderers winger Dapo Afolayan has taken to Instagram to reflect on his side’s recent victory over Charlton Athletic.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Trotters on a permanent deal earlier this year, produced another impressive performance in this particular clash.

Bolton outclassed their opponents on Tuesday as they sealed a 4-1 victory at The Valley.

After Charlton opened the scoring in the 12th minute of the game, Afolayan netted an equaliser for the Trotters as he curled an effort past goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray.

Following the break, Kieran Lee netted a quick-fire brace for Bolton as they took control of the fixture.

Antoni Sarcevic then added a fourth for his side in stoppage-time.

As a result of this triumph, Bolton managed to move up to seventh in the League One standings.

Set to face Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, the Trotters will unquestionably fancy their chances of sealing all three points at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Reflecting on his side’s latest triumph on Instagram, Afolayan admitted that it felt good to get back to winning ways in League One following the club’s recent defeat to Sunderland.

The winger posted: “That felt good last [Tuesday] night.”

“Another goal and a much needed win!”

The Verdict

When you consider just how impressive Bolton’s performance was against Charlton, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Ian Evatt’s side used the momentum that they gained from this victory to push on in League One.

A stand-out performer for the Trotters in this clash, Afolayan managed to record a WhoScored match rating of 8.03 at The Valley.

Having already scored six goals this season, the winger could potentially add to his tally this weekend against a Shrewsbury side who have yet to keep a clean-sheet in League One this season.

Providing that Afolayan is able to maintain his consistency as well as his fitness in the coming months, he could play a key role for Bolton as they aim to reach new heights in the third-tier.