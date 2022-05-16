Dapo Afolayan reveals how he is embracing his new role with Bolton Wanderers

Dapo Afolayan has had a brilliant season with Bolton Wanderers finishing the season as their top scorer with 14 goals.

He started the season playing on the left of an attacking line where he excelled, but in January moved to a number ten role to accommodate for others in the side.

However, the 24-year-old is embracing his new position as he told The Bolton News: “I do enjoy playing it. I get the ball in more central areas. I am a dribbler, I like beating people, and that is something I don’t always have the opportunity to do as a ten, you have to move the ball quicker.

“But there are different ways to play it, depending on who is up front, and that is the tactical side of the game I am learning and trying to improve on.

“I played it before in different systems. Even last year I think in my second start I played as a ten at Mansfield but in a 4-2-3-1, which was different. In a 3-5-2 it is different again in the way we play out and I have to occupy spaces away from the strikers and the wing-backs.

“I am learning and someone who watches a lot of football from all over the world. I always look for bits and parts to add to my game.

“It is always good to add another string to your bow.”

Quiz: 24 facts every Bolton Wanderers supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 In what year was Bolton Wanderers founded? 1874 1878 1882 1886

The Verdict:

Afolayan has had a brilliant season and although he could have felt unhappy when he was initially asked to change position, instead he has embraced it and seen it as a route of progression for his personal game.

As a goalscorer, playing in a number ten role gives you more limited opportunities when it comes to scoring so his new position is something that will have caused him to have to adapt his own game.

Whether or not he will stay in that position next season is yet to be seen as Ian Evatt has spoken about how keen he is to make additions to his team, so they may accommodate Afolayan moving to the left again.

However, the player’s attitude and willingness to do the job for his team shows why he has been so successful with Bolton this season.