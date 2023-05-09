Former Bolton attacker Dapo Afolayan has praised keeper James Trafford ahead of the play-off semi-final against Barnsley this weekend.

Another promotion is possible for Bolton

It has been a successful season for the Trotters under Ian Evatt, as they claimed the EFL Trophy with a memorable win over Plymouth Argyle at Wembley.

However, the priority for the side has always been the league, as Bolton seek a return to the Championship. And, that is a possibility, as they booked their place in the play-offs on the final day, to set up an exciting clash against the Tykes, who have been brilliant under Michael Duff.

So, two huge games await, the first of which is at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday.

And, ahead of the game, Trafford took to Instagram to send a message to the support, as he put ‘play-off ready’.

Among the responses was a comment from Afalayan, who stated ‘my sweeper keeper’ along with a love heart to his former teammate, with the 25-year-old sure to be wishing Bolton well as they look to get over the line this season.

Afolayan made 22 appearances for Evatt’s side in the first part of the campaign before leaving for German second division side St. Pauli in January.

It’s a move that has worked out very well for the player, as St. Pauli have been brilliant over the past few months, with a remarkable winning run leaving them in contention to secure promotion to the Bundesliga, even if they still have work to do, trailing third-place by four points.

The January addition has managed two goals so far for his new club.

Afolayan still has love for Bolton

This is a nice message from Afolayan, and it shows that he still keeps an eye on what is happening at Bolton, which is understandable. He had a great time at the club, but the opportunity to move to Germany was one that was difficult to turn down.

So, Bolton fans will also be pleased to see he is doing well, and, let’s not forget, he will have played a big part in this promotion if they do finish the job at Wembley later this month.

Now though, as Trafford says, it’s all about focusing on Barnsley, and the stopper will need to be at his best if he is to help Bolton overcome the Tykes in what will be two tense, quality games.