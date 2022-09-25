Dapo Afolayan offers verdict on Bolton Wanderers’ chances this season

Although Bolton Wanderers fell just short of promotion from League One last season, Ian Evatt’s side are one of the favourites to be up at the right end of the table this year.

The Whites have had a good start to the season and sit sixth in the league whilst having games in hand over some of the sides above them, after seeing this weekend’s clash with league leaders Portsmouth postponed due to international call-ups..

Although last season’s top scorer Dapo Afolayan has found game time harder to come by this season, the forward was bale to come on against Peterborough last weekend and score the winner for his side.

Three points against another good side in the league will have been a boost for Bolton which they will be hoping to take into their busy October.

Despite having seven league games to face next month, Afolayan has faith in his team and their abilities. However, he is keen not to get ahead of himself too as he told The Bolton News: “We are capable of anything. But football is a funny game and you have to be careful of over-wishing it.

“For us, it’s the cliche about taking each day and each week as it comes. Things change in a heartbeat so I tend to look at what is coming up in the month and then review it at the end to see where you are and how you take on that next month.

“We have a squad which can do it but we’ll do nothing talking about it now.”

The Verdict:

Bolton do have a great squad and have also had a good start to the season so they’ve every reason to be in good spirits.

However, as Afolayan says, talking about what they can achieve won’t assist them in reaching their aims and therefore they need to keep the focus on what happens on the pitch.

October will be a big month with plenty of games to come but if Evatt’s side can get through them in good form then the future could look promising for the Whites.