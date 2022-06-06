Dapo Afolayan lays out his target at Bolton Wanderers next season

Dapo Afolayan was a bright spark at Bolton Wanderers last season and ended the year as the club’s top goal scorer finding the back of the net 14 times in all competitions as well as providing seven assists.

Despite finding the goal a lot, the forward played most of the season either in the number ten role or out wide making his numbers this season even more impressive.

As a result of his good form, there has been plenty of interest in the 24-year-old this summer from sides including Fulham, Cardiff and Rangers.

However, Whites fans will be reassured to hear their player discussing his aims for next season at Bolton as he told The Mighty Delta: “I want to hit 20 goals and be consistent in my performances. This season has gone well but it doesn’t mean anything if I don’t back it up.

“People pay their money to come and see good goals, big tackles, things like that.

“As an attacker, I try to express myself and beat people one v one as not only does it help the team, but it also gets people’s bums off seats.

“Defensively and tactically I’ve been better for the team. I’ve been able to adapt to different systems and formations, especially in the second half of the season.

“It’s been a whirlwind [with Bolton] but it’s been amazing so far and we know there are still areas for us to improve in.

“We’ve seen the standards in League One this season and now we want to take that next step.”

Quiz: 23 things literally every Bolton fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 In what year was Bolton Wanderers founded? 1871 1874 1877 1880

The Verdict:

Bolton fans will be pleased to hear Afolayan laying out his intentions for the new season with Bolton at the forefront of his mind as it suggests they will be able to keep their player for another season.

Whats more, the 24-year-old is keen to entertain next season with him and his manager hoping that the Whites can achieve promotion next season too.

There was bound to be interest in the player after his strong season but given the fact there is a sense of ambition at Bolton going into next season, you can understand why the player is keen to stay there and add to his game.