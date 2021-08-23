Dapo Afolayan issues comments on Bolton atmosphere v Oxford

Bolton forward Dapo Afolayan has praised his fans’ contributions on the weekend as he netted his second goal of the season in a 2-1 win over Oxford United.

Having struggled to find the net in his loan spell at Bolton last season, scoring just once in 22 league appearances, Afolayan will be relieved to have already doubled his tally from the previous campaign. His thunderous strike from distance proved vital in the Trotters picking up all three points against last year’s play-off semi-finalists Oxford United, firing Wanderers into 7th in the League One table.

The U’s’ Matt Taylor put the away side in front in controversial fashion at the 11th-minute mark as the forward appeared to handle the ball in the build up to the strike.

The home side then found themselves level just before the stroke of halftime thanks to a moment of magic from Afolayan. Eoin Doyle then secured the three points for the Trotters after he got on the end of an inviting corner whipped in by Josh Sheehan.

Afolayan moved to Greater Manchester permanently in the summer from West Ham on a three-year deal after impressing on loan last season, despite only scoring once.

Finding the net doesn’t seem to be proving as much of a problem for the attacker this time around as Afolayan has managed to score twice in his first four league games. Speaking to Manchester Evening News:

“We were clinical and it is great to get the three points in front of your own fans.

“It is a contrast to last year. It is something I obviously needed to do. I need to help the team out more.

“We have scored the most goals in the league so far this season and I think with the players we have, we should all be scoring. It’s enjoyable and I am happy to help.

“I know I have it in my locker and I’m glad I finally showed it and one went in.

“It was a good goal, I enjoyed it. Hopefully I’ll get a few more.

“I don’t have targets, it’s just as many as I can get.

“Keep getting in the right areas and the goals will come.”

Afolayan will be hoping to continue his scoring streak as Wanderers travel to The DW Stadium to face Wigan in the 2nd round of the EFL cup.

The Verdict:

It is quite clear that Afolayan has an abundance of talent, that became clear when Premier League big boys West Ham snapped up the forward in 2018.

Whilst it didn’t quite work out for him in east London, the attacker has come a long way since playing for Loughborough University in 2016. Now finding a permanent home at Bolton and amongst the goals, Afolayan will look to repay manager Ian Evatt’s trust in him and help fire The Trotters into a potential top 6 finish. The fact that Bolton are the high scorers in the league with nine goals already suggests finding the net shouldn’t be a problem this time around as Wanderers adjust to life in League One with little difficulty.