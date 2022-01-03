Danny Ward update emerges ahead of Huddersfield Town’s upcoming clash with Burnley

Huddersfield Town first-team coach Danny Schofield has revealed that Danny Ward is making good progress in his recovery from illness ahead of the club’s upcoming FA Cup clash with Burnley.

Schofield oversaw proceedings at Ewood Park yesterday after head coach Carlos Corberan was forced to miss the fixture after testing positive for Covid-19.

Ward was another notable absentee from this particular fixture as Huddersfield were forced to play without their top-scorer.

A resilient performance from the Terriers in this clash allowed them to seal a point on their travels.

Duane Holmes went closest to scoring for Huddersfield as his header was saved by Blackburn goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

Blackburn meanwhile were denied a late winner as Sam Gallagher’s header was cleared off the line by Sorba Thomas.

As a result of this stalemate, Huddersfield were able to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship to six games.

Set to face a Burnley outfit who have only managed to win one league game in the top-flight this season next weekend, the Terriers may fancy their chances of causing an upset at Turf Moor.

Ahead of this fixture, Schofield offered an update on Ward’s situation.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about the forward, Schofield said: “He’s just got an illness which was evident during the Nottingham Forest game where he had to come off early but I spoke to him yesterday evening and he’s fine, he’s recovering well.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update as Ward could potentially be in line to feature for Huddersfield in their meeting with Burnley if he makes a full recovery from his bout of illness.

A stand-out performer for Huddersfield in their recent fixtures, the forward has managed to find the back of the net in three of his last four league appearances for the club whilst he has also chipped in with one assist.

If the forward continues to deliver the goods in-front of goal in the coming months, he may be able to play a key role in helping his side secure a play-off place in the Championship.

Currently sixth in the second-tier standings, the Terriers will be determined to back up the positive display that they produced against Blackburn when they face Swansea City on January 15th.