Danny Ward makes Jordan Rhodes return claim and details current Huddersfield Town influence

Huddersfield Town striker Danny Ward has indicated that Jordan Rhodes is stepping up his return to fitness by getting out on the grass this week.

Rhodes has endured a tough return to Huddersfield so far and a back injury has kept him out since the middle of August.

As this moment in time, Carlos Corberan is unable to put a return date on the 31-year-old, although Ward let slip that his teammate had taken a significant stride towards his return.

Speaking to the press, Ward revealed: “He’s been out on the grass today, which is a massive boost for the team.

“It increases the squad (depth) which is important. We are doing well at the moment but we’ve still got players like Jordan to come back and be available.

“It’s positive for the team.

“It doesn’t allow you to stop working in training or games. As soon as you do, someone is going to be there to take your shirt and you are back on the bench, fighting again for your place.”

In Rhodes’ absence, Ward has shared the striking burden with Fraizer Campbell, whilst Mipo Odubeko aims to muscle his way into the picture having arrived from West Ham United on loan.

On Tuesday night, Ward led the line and stepped up against Blackburn Rovers with two second-half goals.

The first was a towering header from a Sorba Thomas cross and the second more predatory, peeling away to nod Harry Toffolo’s cushioned lay-off beyond Thomas Kaminski.

It was a night to remember for the 29-year-old, who was spotted enjoying a huge embrace with Rhodes post-match.

Discussing the influence the absent Rhodes continues to have on the himself and the dressing room, Ward continued: “He’s experienced and he’s been around the game long enough.

“I’ve known Jordan for years, so I’m always chatting to him about the games.”

