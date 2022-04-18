Danny Ward & Levi Colwill update emerges after Huddersfield Town’s win over Middlesbrough

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has revealed that Danny Ward and Levi Colwill both underwent scans on their respective injury issues yesterday.

Whereas this duo have escaped serious injury, it remains to be seen whether they will be fit enough to make their return to action later this week when the Terriers take on Barnsley.

Colwill missed today’s meeting with Middlesbrough due to an issue with his hip while Ward is currently sidelined due to an issue with hamstring.

In the absence of this pair, Huddersfield produced a superb display at the Riverside Stadium as they secured all three points on their travels.

Naby Sarr gave the Terriers the lead in the first-half as he headed home after being teed up by Jordan Rhodes.

Following the break, Rhodes doubled his side’s advantage by firing past goalkeeper Luke Daniels.

Although Middlesbrough did push for a way back into the game during the closing stages, Huddersfield managed to keep their 17th league clean-sheet of the season in this fixture.

After this latest triumph, Corberan shared an update on Ward and Colwill.

Speaking in his post-match press conference (as cited by Yorkshire Live) about this duo, Corberan said: “Both had scans yesterday and it didn’t show any important injury.

“But we don’t know if they’ll be available for Barnsley on Friday or not yet.”

Quiz: Can you name what club these Huddersfield Town one-appearance wonders play for now?

1 of 15 What club does ex-Huddersfield man Jordan Williams play for now? Sheffield Wednesday Leeds United Barnsley Sheffield United

The Verdict

Whereas the news that neither player has suffered what can be considered as a serious injury is unquestionably a boost for Huddersfield, it could be argued that the club may find it beneficial not to rush Ward and Colwill back into action.

Ward has produced a host of eye-catching displays for the Terriers this season as he has managed to find the back of the net on 13 occasions in the Championship.

Meanwhile, Colwill is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.01 at this level.

Having illustrated today that they are capable of delivering the goods without this duo, Huddersfield will back themselves to secure all three points at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday if Ward and Colwill are not available for their showdown with Barnsley.