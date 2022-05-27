Danny Ward fuels Huddersfield Town promotion belief with Cardiff City comparison

Huddersfield Town’s efforts this season have been collective, yet it’s safe to say that one of many standout individuals has been striker, Danny Ward.

Ward returned to the John Smith’s Stadium at the start of the 2020/21 campaign, but last year was something of a write off due to injuries. One goal and one assist in 19 appearances hardly indicated what was coming.

This season, Carlos Corberan has been able to call on Ward 46 times across all competitions and the striker has returned 14 goals, all of which have come in the Championship.

For him, it’s been the best season of his career.

“It’s got to be number one,” Ward enthused at Huddersfield’s media day ahead of Sunday’s play-off final with Nottingham Forest.

“When I was at Cardiff I got promoted to the Premier League but I had a knee injury in December and missed the second-half of the season.

“To have played most of this season and finished third, plus reaching the play-off final, it’s massive. I’d probably say it’s been the best one (season).”

The 30-year-old has spearheaded Huddersfield’s assault on promotion this season. Now, only Nottingham Forest stand in Town and Ward’s way of a place back in the Premier League.

Ward has tasted promotion with Cardiff before in the 2017/18 campaign although, as he mentions, he missed half of that campaign with a knee injury.

Nevertheless, Ward sees similarities between Huddersfield’s current squad and what was put together at Cardiff, particularly with how they mingle away from the day-to-day of football.

“When we got promoted with Cardiff we had the same sort of bond with the lads and we were doing stuff with families out of the training ground, just like we have this year,” Ward explained.

“The bond has been massive and it’s helped us in games where we might have been struggling or up against it. It’s kept everyone together and we’ve been grinding out results.

“It’s a good place to be.”

It’s been a collective effort to bring Huddersfield back together as a club since relegation back in 2019. Individuals like Ward have been crucial to that, too, on and off the pitch.

