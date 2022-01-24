Danny Ward fires Huddersfield Town warning to the rest of the Championship

Huddersfield Town striker Danny Ward says that his team have earned the right to be part of the promotion conversation this season after their 4-3 win against Reading in which Ward scored a hat trick.

The Terriers now sit sixth in the Championship and are unbeaten in eight games. The last time they had a run of unbeaten games that long was in 2012 when they got themselves to the League One play-offs and won promotion – Ward was also a part of that team and believes his team’s current form justifies their place in the discussion.

The striker told YorkshireLive: “I think the performances we’ve put in this season have shown we’re capable of beating anyone in the league.

“It’s exciting times. We’ve just got to take it game by game but it’s going well.

“The belief’s got to be there otherwise there’s no real point in playing. We’ve just got to keep the belief, keep us confidence and keep going.”

Ward is having a good season having scored ten goals so far this season including six in his last six appearances. He rejoined Huddersfield in 2020 but his side didn’t have a great season finishing 20th in the league. However, he is pleased with the way this season is going as he said: “This season I’ve been available for every game and getting on the scoresheet. As long as I can keep that going I’ll be happy.

“I’m just loving my football at the moment, obviously playing for my hometown club, and it’s just going well, I’m really enjoying it.”

The Verdict:

Huddersfield are on a great run of form and their league position reflects this so it’s understandable why their striker thinks they should be involved in the discussion of promotion this season. They will be hoping to carry this on and extend their unbeaten run which will only prove Ward’s point.

However, Huddersfield have played the most games in the league this season and some of the teams immediately below them have three games in hand over Huddersfield so the table cannot be used to tell the whole story at the moment.

In their run of eight unbeaten games, The Terriers have drawn half of these games. Therefore, if they want to remain part of the promotion conversation and be part of the play-off rush by the end of the season, they will have to start turning some of these draws into wins.

