Danny Ward has been with Huddersfield Town since making the switch to the John Smith Stadium in 2020.

The experienced forward has been an important figure at the club since making his return for a second stint with the Terriers.

In three seasons, the 32-year-old has scored 19 league goals from 94 appearances.

Could Danny Ward leave Huddersfield Town?

However, speculation has mounted over his future with the club as the campaign draws to a close.

The forward could be set for an exit from Huddersfield this summer to put an end to his second stint with the club.

Here we take a look at the likelihood that Ward will remain with the Terriers beyond this season…

Could he leave for Bolton Wanderers?

Bolton Wanderers have been linked with a summer move for Ward.

The League One side were reportedly eyeing a move for the veteran in the January transfer window but no move materialised.

Ward began his career at Bolton, but spent most of his time with the club out on loan to the likes of Swindon Town, Coventry City and Huddersfield before ultimately signing with the Terriers on a permanent basis.

Ward came through the academy at Bolton and a return to the club could be on the cards as he enters the final few years of his career in football.

When does his Huddersfield Town contract expire?

Ward’s contract with Huddersfield is set to expire this summer, meaning he will be free to sign for a new club at the end of the season without a fee needing to be paid to Huddersfield.

It is likely that the Championship club will have a new manager in place for next season, with Neil Warnock currently in charge on a temporary basis until the end of this campaign.

Huddersfield are yet to steer themselves clear of relegation, with one point needed from their final two fixtures against Sheffield United and rivals Reading.

The club will likely want to secure their league status for next year before entering any potential contract talks with players.

Given Ward is out of contract, it is likely that talks will be held with the forward following Monday’s upcoming clash with Reading.

That will bring a close to the treacherous 2022-23 campaign for the club, and allow proper planning to get underway for next season.

But Bolton could prove an enticing option for the experienced forward given his previous history with the club.