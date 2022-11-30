Danny Simpson weighs in on debate over new Wigan Athletic boss Kolo Toure

Former Leicester City defender Danny Simpson has labelled criticism of new Wigan Athletic boss Kolo Toure as “harsh”.

After weeks of speculation, the Championship club confirmed yesterday that Toure had been appointed as the permanent replacement for Richardson, who was sacked earlier this month after a poor run of form saw the Latics drop into the bottom three.

The former defender represented Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Celtic during his playing days and has held coaching roles at the Scottish club, Leicester and the Ivorian Football Federation since but the Wigan job will be his first in full time management.

That fact has made the Toure appointment something of a controversial one, particularly with the North West club facing a relegation battle this term, and talkSPORT’s Alex Crook is the latest to offer criticism.

He said: “Kolo Toure, obviously a distinct lack of frontline managerial experience.

“I think he was responsible for a lot of the set pieces at Leicester and if you look at the stats that would tell you that maybe he’s not the best set piece coach in the world.

“I’m surprised they’ve gone down this road, I was surprised in all honestly they sacked Leam Richardson so soon after giving him a new long-term contract.

“I think it’s a big risk. It strikes me as an appointment where they’re autograph hunting to a certain extent.”

But Simpson, a former Leicester player and emerging pundit, has jumped to Toure’s defence on Twitter and labelled the criticism “harsh”.

Toure faces a tough run of fixtures first up – with games against Millwall, Sheffield United, and Middlesbrough.

The Verdict

It’s interesting to see Simpson backing Toure in the debate that’s raging on over his appointment.

Crook’s issues will likely be echoed by many Wigan fans, who may point to the 41-year-old’s lack of full time management experience as a key concern.

The former defender clearly knows the game given his playing experience and has learnt under Brendan Rodgers for the past five years but this is a significant step up.

He deserves some time to settle before any judgements can be made but that opening run of fixtures looks tough and could get things off on a negative foot.