Danny Simpson issues Nigel Pearson verdict and reveals reason for Bristol City struggles

Danny Simpson has labelled Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson “a top man” but revealed his time at the Championship club “just didn’t work” because he wasn’t happy sitting on the bench.

The 35-year-old defender was one of a number of experienced former Leicester City players that Pearson signed for the Robins, alongside Matty James and Andy King, but made little impact at Ashton Gate.

He played just eight times in total for City and in March it was announced that his contract had been cancelled by mutual agreement.

Simpson hasn’t found a new club since but despite taking the first steps into the sports media, he has revealed he’s not officially retired yet.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, he explained what went wrong for him in Bs3 and suggested that he still thinks very highly of the City boss.

He said: “You get to a point when you’re 34 or 35 and you want to play. It doesn’t matter who are you, look at Ronaldo now, he’s 37.

“Some people are happy sitting on the bench at a club and some people aren’t and that’s me.

“Nigel is a top man and it just didn’t work. It’s difficult because I know I can still play, I haven’t actually retired. I’ll know when the time is right, but I’ll give it to January and make the right calls. You can’t just sit around waiting forever.”

The Verdict

It’s interesting to read Simpson’s stance on his time at Ashton Gate and some insight into why things didn’t work out for the defender, who had been such a trusted servant for Pearson in the past.

You can understand that the 35-year-old was unhappy with a lack of game time given his age but he did not justify selection with the performances he put in while at City.

It seems his relationship with Pearson hasn’t suffered as he still speaks highly of the coach but he left a fairly unpopular character in the minds of the Ashton Gate faithful.

The signing of Simpson was one of the more forgettable ones made in recent years.