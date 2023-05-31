Danny Simpson has offered his verdict on Leicester City’s relegation to the Championship.

The Foxes’ stay in the Premier League came to an end last weekend despite victory over West Ham.

Everton’s 1-0 win over Bournemouth meant that Dean Smith’s side were consigned to the drop zone on the final day.

Simpson expressed his sympathy for his former club’s situation, claiming that he knows all too well how hard it can be to jump straight back after relegation.

The former defender joined Newcastle United following their relegation in 2009 and played a role in the Magpies coming straight back up.

He has urged Leicester to act quickly in order to give themselves the best chance of getting off to the right start next season.

The 36-year-old believes it will be difficult given how tough the Championship can be, but is hopeful that the Foxes can return to where he feels they belong, in the top flight.

“I was devastated,” said Simpson, via SCMP.

“It’s my good friends, my team.

“It’s close to my heart.

“It’s disappointing and a shame for everyone connected to the club that 7 years after we won the title we’re in the Championship, but we have to bounce back.

“There will have to be a big reset, I think everyone knows that.

“It’s not gonna be easy.

“I signed for Newcastle when they came down.

“It was the same for them, they had a big reset.

“You’ve got to have the right group of players that want to get out of the league, because the Championship is not easy, and people who think it is will get found out.

“There’s gonna be a lot of new players coming in, and a lot leaving.

“They still don’t know who the manager is.

“There’s gonna be a lot of newspaper talk with players, and clubs that want them.

“There’s gonna have to be decisions made pretty quick.

“So there’s a lot to do.

“But if anyone can do it, it’s Leicester, they’ve proved that over the years.

“I hope things get done quickly and they’re ready to fight and get back into the Premier League where they belong.

“It has to happen straight away.

“I’ve done it with Newcastle.

“I did it with QPR.

“We went down and came straight back up.

“You have to start the games as you mean to go on and get straight back up.

“Even just from a finance point of view as well as a football point of view, Leicester should be in the Premier League.”

Leicester finished 18th in the Premier League, ending their near-decade stay in the top flight.

Simpson joined the Foxes in 2014 following their promotion to the Premier League, going on to win the title with the club in 2016 before departing for Huddersfield Town in 2019.

Smith was placed in charge of the team in the closing weeks of the campaign, but it remains to be seen who will lead the first team squad into the next season.

Next season will be very difficult for Leicester given the exodus of players that is now expected.

It is set to be a very competitive Championship campaign and there are no guarantees for any of the relegated clubs that they will come straight back up.

Leicester are perhaps best placed given their finances and the quality of their squad, but decisions need to be made swiftly in order to best prepare for the new season.

A manager needs to be appointed so that work can begin on building a squad capable of a top two finish.