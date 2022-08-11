Danny Schofield speaks out after Huddersfield Town’s concerning start to the season

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Schofield is confident he and his staff can turn around the club’s fortunes after a disappointing start to the campaign.

The Terriers have been defeated in both of their Championship outings so far, being beaten 1-0 by Burnley in their season opener, and were defeated 2-1 by Birmingham City last weekend.

Further compounding the misery surrounding the John Smith’s Stadium at present, Schofield’s side were beaten convincingly by Preston North End in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, losing 4-1.

Speaking after the match, Schofield admitted he was concerned.

“Losing the first three games and losing [vs Preston] in the manner we did, obviously it’s a concern.” Schofield told BBC Radio Leeds.

“We need to address that.

We can only continue working hard, trying to select the best players for the game and put them on the pitch and try to see what works best for us in order to be really competitive.”

Schofield was thrust into the job after Carlos Corberan’s shock departure just two weeks prior to the beginning of the Championship season.

The difficulty of that situation was further compounded by the exits of key players Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien.

Whilst the Terriers boss admits it is a challenge to do so, he remains confident of turning around the club’s fortunes.

“It’s certainly a challenge.” Schofield admitted.

“Any role as head coach is a challenge but I feel as though I’m capable of leading this team, along with my staff, and making the decisions on the football pitch and the coaching side to make this side a success going forward.

“It’s always going to be a challenge. We did have a short pre-season, lots of outgoings, new incomings, so it’s always going to be a challenge, but I feel capable.

“I feel the players are showing a great attitude and buying into things on the training pitch that we’re trying to implement, but the performances haven’t been good enough, that’s right, and I’ll be judged on that. But I feel as though myself and the staff are capable of turning this around.”

Huddersfield Town next face Stoke City at home in Championship action on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

I think it’s too soon to start being overly critical of Huddersfield Town.

Don’t get me wrong, they have had a terrible start to the season, however, there are mitigating factors outlined above.

Bringing in plenty of new signings, very few of them are proven at Championship level, too, which means it may take time for them to adapt to football in the second tier.

I think Schofield will turn things around eventually, but at present, it is very difficult to see the Terriers repeating their play-off exploits of last season.