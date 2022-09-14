Danny Schofield reponds to questions about his Huddersfield future

Huddersfield Town head coach Danny Schofield has suggested it his not his place to answer whether his job is under threat but has taken full responsibility for the Terriers’ poor start to the season.

The Championship club opted for an in-house appointment when Carlos Corberan departed in shock circumstances earlier in the summer, with Schofield stepping up to take charge of the team that had reached the play-off final last season.

In 2022/23, however, they’ve looked miles away from the side that went within 90 minutes of reaching the Premier League last term and currently sit one place above the bottom of the table with just four points from eight games.

They suffered a sixth defeat of the season last night at the hands of Wigan Athletic as Callum Lang’s 82nd-minute winner ensured the Latics claimed all the points after Tom Lees had cancelled out Will Keane’s opener.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post after the game, Schofield fielded questions on his Terriers future.

Pressed on whether he felt his job was under threat, the Huddersfield head coach said: “I cannot really answer that. It is for somebody else to answer.

“You actually feel a lot of pressure in this job (as a manager). It’s about controlling that pressure and doing what I can control. Working with the players every day and trying to do better to get positive results.

“I know this job comes with a lot of pressure. Even when you are winning games and when you are losing games, the pressure is mounted.

“I take responsibility for the results as that’s my job. It is a difficult one to take.

“It is very disappointing. That is eight games now, we have had six losses, one win and one draw and I am frustrated, disappointed and upset.

“I thought the players gave everything on the pitch and they are continuing to do so, but results have not been positive.

“We place a lot of importance on every game. This one was probably more important than the others, because of the run of results we have had.

“The big chances were there, not just half-chances, but at the moment, the ball is just not going in the back of the net. We are losing out on certain moments in games and conceding goals in those areas.

“Big moments in football games are not going in our favour and it just seems a pattern at the moment.

“It is very difficult to put your finger on what that actually is. You are constantly looking at yourself and talking to the coaching staff before you talk to the players.

“It is difficult to sometimes find an exact reason.”

The Verdict

The pressure has to be mounting on Schofield now as Huddersfield’s poor start to the season continued with defeat against one of the newly-promoted sides.

Replacing Corberan so close to the start of the season was always going to be difficult but the new head coach was talked up by the club chiefs as the natural successor.

It remains to be seen whether he still has their full backing.

It is still just eight games into the new season and piecing together a winning run could catapult Huddersfield up the table fairly quickly but equally games are about to come thick and fast so if they can’t change their fortunes around, Schofield’s position could become untenable in a flash.

You always want to see head coaches given time but Huddersfield may feel a decision needs to be taken sooner rather than later.