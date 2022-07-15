Danny Schofield reacts as Huddersfield Town secure transfer agreement

Despite Carlos Corberan’s recent departure from the club, Danny Schofield is continuing to build the Huddersfield Town squad in preparation for next season in the hope that his side can go one step further next season and achieve promotion back to the top flight.

The Terriers have made a fair number of additions to their side so far and they have now announced another arrival in Jack Rudoni.

Rudoni was a standout player for AFC Wimbledon last season despite the fact they had a poor season that ended in relegation.

The 21-year-old made 49 appearances in all competitions for the Dons and was able to contribute 12 goals and five assists too.

He has shown plenty of potential so far with the youngster having won Wimbledon’s player of the year and young player of the year awards last season.

The midfielder showed clear progression with Wimbledon over the last number of seasons since playing senior football and Schofield is hoping he will be able to carry this on with the Terrier’s next season as he told the club’s Official Media: “I really like Jack as a player; it’s no surprise to me that there was a lot of interest in him.

“We’ve followed him for a quite a while and watched a lot of him in action. He’s a footballer who will add a lot of high quality attributes to the team in the centre of the pitch.

“He has certain standout qualities – his ability to receive the ball and drive forward in particular. He’s also very engaged the the team is going forward and attacks the penalty area really well.

“He’s only just 21 too, so there’s lots more to come from him. That’s a real focus in our recruitment – players who we can get in the building and develop further.”

Rudoni has joined Huddersfield for an undisclosed fee and has agreed a four year deal with the Terriers with the club having the option of a year’s extension at the end of that too.

The Verdict:

This is a brilliant bit of business from Huddersfield especially as fellow Championship sides Luton Town and Sunderland were both interested in gaining the services of the player too.

Rudoni clearly has bundles of potential and the Terriers have recognised this themselves by giving him such a lengthy contract.

Although it’s a step up league wise, the 21-year-old proved he deserves that opportunity last season and he will be hoping he’s able to adapt to the second tier and be part of an ambitious side next season.

At 21-years-old, it’s clear we haven’t seen the best of the midfielder yet and Town will be hoping they can unlock the next bit of his potential to help them push up the table next season.