Danny Schofield reacts as Huddersfield Town secure fresh player agreement

Danny Schofield is pleased to see club captain Jonathan Hogg extend his stay with Huddersfield Town.

The midfielder had a contract extension confirmed with a statement released on the club’s official website.

Hogg will remain with the Terriers until 2024, which will see him cross the 10-year mark at the club should he see through the entirety of this deal.

The player signed from Watford in 2013, and could even become one of the club’s top 10 appearance makers when all is said and done.

He was named captain last summer, going on to make 31 Championship appearances under Carlos Corberan as the team reached the play-off final.

Hogg is the last remaining member of the squad which earned promotion to the Premier League in 2016-17.

The Huddersfield boss believes that this extension will be a big boost to the team given Hogg’s leadership qualities that he brings to the dressing room.

“Jonathan Hogg epitomises Huddersfield Town’s Terrier Spirit,” said Schofield.

“He is the ultimate professional and the right person to captain this Football Club.

“It’s so valuable to have such a born leader out there on the pitch and within the dressing room.

“Hoggy is incredibly versatile and willing to push himself beyond his limits to continue improving and helping the team.

“I’m sure I will be one of many congratulating Jonathan on this achievement and I look forward to working with him going forward.”

Hogg has been an important member of the Huddersfield squad since his arrival from the Hornets in 2013.

During the team’s rise to the top flight, the defensive midfielder remained a key asset to David Wagner’s side, starting 58 times in the Premier League.

The Verdict

This is positive news for Huddersfield in what has been a tricky summer for the club.

The exits of Corberan, Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien has rocked the team, who have started the new season in poor form.

But this could be the morale boost that the squad needs going into the closing stages of the transfer window.

Hogg has also started all four league games so far this season, highlighting how important his presence still is in the starting lineup even at 33-years old.