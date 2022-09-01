Danny Schofield reacts as Huddersfield Town seal loan move for Man City defender

Huddersfield Town head coach Danny Schofield has revealed that he believes Luke Mbete will add some real quality to his side this season.

As confirmed by Huddersfield’s official website, Mbete has joined the club on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign from Manchester City.

Mbete is the second player to join Huddersfield on deadline day.

The Terriers have also completed a move for Tyreece Simpson.

The forward sealed a switch to Huddersfield after the club agreed an undisclosed fee with League One outfit Ipswich Town.

A product of City’s academy, Mbete made his debut for the club’s senior side in their League Cup clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

Since achieving this personal milestone, the defender has represented the club in the Champions League and the FA Cup.

Mbete has also featured on five occasions for the club’s Under-21 side in the EFL Trophy during his career.

The defender could potentially make his debut for Huddersfield when they take on Blackpool on Sunday.

Reflecting on the club’s move for Mbete, Schofield has admitted that he is looking forward to working with the defender.

Speaking to the club’s website, Schofield said: “Luke is a very exciting player who will add real balance and qualities to our First Team squad.

“As you would expect from someone who has had their football education at Manchester City, he is very comfortable in possession.

“He’s also blessed with genuine athletic qualities – he’s very fast across the ground – and he adds another left-sided option, which are very difficult to come by at this level.

“He will have to adapt to the challenges that the Sky Bet Championship throws up, for sure, but he certainly seems to have the appetite for that challenge.

“We’re really looking forward to working with him.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Huddersfield Town signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Who did Huddersfield sign Jack Rudoni from? Aston Villa Sutton United Rotherham United AFC Wimbledon

The Verdict

When you consider that Huddersfield have yet to keep a clean-sheet in the Championship, it is hardly a surprise that they have opted to bolster their defence by swooping for Mbete.

Whereas it may take the defender some time to adapt to life in the second-tier, he has shown glimpses of promise at senior level for City.

During City’s victory over Wycombe last year, the 18-year-old recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.83 in this particular fixture.

By featuring regularly for Huddersfield over the course of the coming months, Mbeti could potentially improve considerably as a player.