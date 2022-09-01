Danny Schofield reacts as Huddersfield Town finalise deal for “exciting” player

After missing out on promotion to the top flight last season followed by Carlos Corberan’s departure from the club, Danny Schofield has been hard at work this summer to try and strengthen his Huddersfield Town side.

The Terriers haven’t had a great start to the season though which sees them currently sit second bottom of the table, showing they still need some further additions if they are going to have a successful season.

Town have been linked with Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson throughout the summer and the move has now been completed with Huddersfield announcing the signing of the 20-year-old today.

Simpson has signed a long contract with his new club which runs until 2026.

The Ipswich academy product has never had a run in the Tractorboys squad but last season went on loan to Swindon Town where he scored 11 goals in all competitions for the League Two side.

Schofield is happy with the new arrival suggesting this is a signing for both now and the future as he told the club’s Official Media: “I’m really looking forward to beginning our work on the training pitch with Tyreece as he’s an exciting player, as everyone saw through his loan spell with Swindon Town last season.

“His understanding of the game – the timing of his runs in behind in particular – is impressive for a player of his age, and his physical abilities allowed him to dominate games in Sky Bet League 2 whilst still a teenager.

“Whilst we believe he can already impact Championship games when he’s completed his rehabilitation from injury, there’s also clear space for Tyreece to continue to improve. That makes him all the more exciting.”

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Huddersfield Town midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Who does Aaron Mooy play for now? Rangers Celtic Shanghai Shenhua Brighton and Hove Albion

The Verdict:

This is a good signing for Huddersfield as the 20-year-old arrives at the club with plenty of potential to progress further making this an exciting signing, especially given he has signed a long term contract with the club.

However, you have to hope that this is also one that can pay off this season too and Town fans will be looking for signings that can come in and make an instant impact and as it stands, there is no guarantee Simpson will do that given he hasn’t played above League Two level on a consistent basis yet.

That being said, the Terriers do have strikers currently and Simpson offers something different to that so could be an effective player to come off the bench and provide some other options which could prove to be exactly what the team need.