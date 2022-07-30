Danny Schofield hints at further Huddersfield Town transfer business after injury to key player

Huddersfield Town‘s 2022/23 Championship campaign got off to a disappointing start last night.

Hosting Burnley at the John Smith’s Stadium, the Terriers were beaten 1-0, with an 18th minute Ian Maatsen strike the difference between the two sides on the scoreline.

It was a disappointing first half display from Danny Schofield’s side, who, after the introduction of Tino Anjorin and Jack Rudoni in the second half, looked a much improved side.

Perhaps even more damaging than the result, though, was the news that was revealed after the match regarding Matty Pearson.

On crutches last night, Pearson faces a sustained period on the sidelines after picking up a foot injury in the club’s pre-season friendly against Bolton.

Serious blow for #htafc, with Matty Pearson facing a “sustained period” out with a foot injury. Was on crutches tonight. — Alfie Burns (@BurnsAlfie) July 29, 2022

As a result, when asked whether or not it was too soon to tell if the club would need to go into the transfer market for another centre-half, Schofield had the following to say.

“I don’t think it’s too early to say.” the Terriers boss explained.

“We’re always looking to strengthen the squad and with Matty [Pearson] getting an injury that will be an area we’ll probably be looking at.”

Huddersfield Town’s next match comes in the form of an away trip to Birmingham City, once again on Friday night.

The Verdict

Given the losses of Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo after they moved on to Nottingham Forest, losing another mainstay of last year’s side Matty Pearson to injury before the season has even began is a big loss to Huddersfield.

The club have already brought in the likes of Will Boyle and Yuta Nakayama, however, neither are proven Championship options, and as such, Schofield may want to make one further addition in light of last night’s news.

Whether or not that option becomes available remains to be seen, though.

The club have mostly worked with loan signings and free transfers so far this summer, with the exception of Jack Rudoni, so you’d think it would have to be one of those again if Schofield is to add a central defender.

At this stage of the summer, the best free agents have been snapped up, so perhaps the loan route may be the best one to go down for the Terriers.