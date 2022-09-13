Danny Schofield gives verdict on Huddersfield Town after poor start to the season

Despite having a good season last year, following reaching the Championship play-off final – in which Huddersfield Town will feel as though they could have had two penalty decisions go their way – things haven’t been going as well for the Terriers in the new season.

This summer saw the departure of manager Carlos Corberan as well as some key players in the side, with former player Danny Schofield stepping in to take over in the dugout.

However, this season hasn’t started so well for the West Yorkshire outfit, who have lost five of their opening seven games and sit second from bottom in the league.

What’s more, last time out when the Terriers faced Blackpool, they were not awarded a goal which would’ve got them a point from the game, an error the EFL admitted was a failure due to the Hawk-Eye technology not working as it should have done.

Huddersfield now prepare for a home fixture against Wigan Athletic this evening, and there is plenty of pressure on the novice head coach to get some much needed points.

However, Schofield is keen not to let it get him down, as he told The Yorkshire Post: “We feel like we have not had the rub of the green. But I agree in earning your own luck and all we can continue to do is work hard and hopefully over the season, these things even itself out.

“A key moment in a game can be the catalyst to kick you on and in the games after, hopefully we will get one of those soon.

“I genuinely try to be a positive person as much as I can and when you see these moments and fine margins, you can take positives.

“We need to channel it in the right direction to make sure we get results. That is the only statistic at the end of the day which is looked at and important and everyone is judged on at this football club.”

Furthermore, the manager acknowledged the pressure he does face but is willing to work with his squad to overcome this as he said: “Coming into this role, it is obviously a different kind of pressure and you have got to focus on winning football games.

“Reflection is key, whether it is a win, loss or a draw or poor or good performance. You always want to reflect.

“We always try and be open and honest with the players and then expect that back from them.

“When you have that open communication, it just solves any problems really quickly and you can move on and prepare for the next game and it controls the emotional pressure of what football brings.

“The lads with experience have all been through this before. They have had ups and downs in their careers, which is inevitable.

“Football careers are not just one trajectory, there’s always ups and downs and they will have experienced this before and it’s invaluable to have that experience in the dressing room.

“I want the players opinions and need to know what is going off inside their heads as well. It cannot be me just telling all the time and the players are positive in this aspect.

“They feel the same as the messages I am giving out. It’s just the moments that need to go for us. They believe the game plans are there and tactically we are in games and physically, we are performing. We need to continue being positive.”

The Verdict:

Huddersfield have had a very poor start to the new season and on top of that, their bad luck seems to have continued into this season somewhat which cannot help the team when they are trying to get results.

However, they are not in control of decisions that do and don’t go their way and therefore they have to continue to focus on the playing side of things that they can affect and work hard to try and get some good results.

Danny Schofield is well aware of the pressure upon his shoulders currently and although he is working with his team to overcome it, it is results on the pitch that will make the most difference.