Danny Schofield drops telling Huddersfield Town transfer update

Huddersfield Town are looking set to be busy in the final week of the transfer window, putting the finishing touches to Danny Schofield’s squad.

Schofield has only a week of the transfer window to add to his squad, with the Huddersfield boss confirming earlier in the transfer window that he was looking to add another centre-back following a foot injury to Matty Pearson.

That signing hasn’t developed yet this month, although Schofield has confirmed that Huddersfield are working hard behind the scenes to get players in, with a centre-back and striker on the radar.

“We are always wanting to strengthen the squad, the club are working hard to do that and hopefully we can get some new faces in,” Schofield told his press conference this morning.

“They are the areas (centre-back & centre forward) that we are wanting to strengthen.”

Tyreece Simpson of Ipswich Town has been heavily linked in recent weeks, with the 20-year-old potentially someone who could arrive at the John Smith’s Stadium as support for Danny Ward and Jordan Rhodes in the striking department.

Meanwhile, it’s claimed by The Athletic that Luke Mbete should be heading to the John Smith’s Stadium on loan from Manchester City.

There’s potential for Huddersfield to move players out of the club in the coming week, with Schofield conceding that fringe players might explore opportunities elsewhere.

He said:“There might be some players going out on loan who we feel aren’t going to be in-and-around the squad. There might be a few.”

Huddersfield take on West Brom at the John Smith’s Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

The Verdict

As you look at Huddersfield’s squad as it is, you can see the need for a touch more depth throughout the spine.

A centre-back is needed because of Pearson’s absence, whilst a young striker option makes sense to compliment the senior players that are there.

You could make the argument for a midfielder, too, but with David Kasumu closing in on a return and Jack Rudoni showing his versatility to play there, it maybe isn’t a priority this week.

Thoughts? Let us know!