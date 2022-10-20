Danny Schofield discusses Huddersfield Town mistakes following Doncaster Rovers appointment

Danny Schofield has explained his decision to join Doncaster Rovers as the club’s latest managerial appointment.

The 42-year old has opened up on learning from his mistakes at Huddersfield Town, where he lasted for only 10 weeks as manager earlier this season.

He believes that the position with Rovers has come at the right time for him after reflecting on where it went wrong with the Terriers.

He was attracted to the role as he sees it as a good opportunity to continue his coaching career, having gained an important experience at the John Smith Stadium.

It has been a disappointing start to the campaign for Doncaster, but the former Huddersfield boss has claimed that if the team can get their confidence back then the results will come.

“When I left my previous my club, I spent a good week reflecting on what went well and why, what went wrong and how I could improve it,” said Schofield, via the club’s official website.

“I think from an experience point of view it was massive.

“There were some really good things going on in my time there as a coach and definitely certain things that I can improve on which I’m looking to implement in my time at Doncaster Rovers.

“I’m a big believer that things happen for a reason sometimes.

“The way I left my previous club was difficult to deal with initially but when this opportunity came up, it was a case of this might be what’s meant to be for me.

“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity.

“I think one of the core principles of playing football is starting with the foundations – the belief and confidence.

“Sometimes that’s not easy to build as a player, and I’m speaking from experience here.

“But it will come when players understand the environment we’re wanting to develop and grow, create psychological safety and pretty much eradicate fear because it does limit your potential.”

Doncaster currently sit 12th in the League Two table, having been relegated to the fourth tier last campaign.

Two defeats and one draw in their previous three matches has seen the team slide down the table ahead of Schofield’s appointment.

His first game in charge will come against Crewe Alexandra on 22 October.

The Verdict

Schofield is taking a big risk making his return to management so soon following his stint with Huddersfield.

But perhaps the step down to the fourth tier will help him to develop his skills as a coach at a lower level.

Schofield proved to be out of his depth with Huddersfield, which makes it a big risk too for Doncaster to appoint him in the role.

It will be interesting to see how the 42-year old manages the situation going forward, and to see what lessons he has learned from his failed stint with Huddersfield.