This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After plenty of pre-season hype, Sheffield Wednesday’s season isn’t going the way a lot were predicting before a ball had been kicked in the 24/25 campaign, with the Owls yet to win since the opening weekend of the Championship season.

That 4-0 demolition of Plymouth Argyle was meant to be the sign of things to come for Danny Rohl’s side, but with just one point picked up since then, the Yorkshire outfit have struggled for points of late.

The Steel City side went down 2-1 to Luton Town at the weekend, having been a goal to the good before Di’Shon Bernard saw red for allegedly handling on the goal line, before the Hatters eventually turned things around.

Despite that poor form, there won’t be many at Hillsborough calling for their manager’s head at this point, with Football League World’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Patrick McKenna outlining the fanbase’s loyalty to the German after his heroics in the previous campaign.

Danny Rohl should be shown Sheffield Wednesday faith after 23/24 miracle

Rohl inherited a side that already looked dead and buried just under 12 months ago, with the Owls winning just one of their opening 18 league matches of the season in the 23/24 campaign.

But the 35-year-old worked wonders to keep the side in the division, with a mesmerising turnaround in fortunes pulling everyone at Hillsborough together, and forging a bond that brought the best out of everyone at the club, with just four defeats in their final 16 league games getting them over the line.

After signing a new deal in the summer, Rohl has failed to repeat the trick so far this season, although McKenna is adamant that the Owls boss should be given as much time as he needs to turn things around.

The Wednesday fan said: “Should he be under any pressure regarding his job? The answer to that is no, never, not a chance.

“The absolute notion that something like that is being discussed right now is frankly farcical, and any Sheffield Wednesday fan that has turned against Danny Rohl needs to take a long, hard look at themselves.

“The amount of credit this guy has banked is absolutely undeniable; a miraculous performance to save us last season. He dragged a broken club and led them to safety.

“Let’s not forget the connection with the fanbase that he built, that was so crucial last season, and we have got this young intelligent, forward-thinking manager, who was brave enough to stand up to the chairman just to show that he wasn’t just there for results on the pitch, he wanted to challenge the ridiculous structure at the club.

Danny Rohl Sheffield Wednesday Championship record (Transfermarkt) Matches 41 Wins 16 Draws 6 Defeats 19 Points per game 1.32 Win % 39.0% As of 24/9/24

“He has helped implement new thinking on transfers, and wants to follow clubs like Ipswich in progression and how you run a club properly, so what is the alternative?

“If we get rid of Danny Rohl and go back to the absolute cycle of failure that has haunted this club managerial-wise since the late 90s, we go back to a Garry Monk or a Tony Pulis; shot-term average managers who have no notion on wanting to develop the club any further.

“They last six months. Sacked. Rinse and repeat.”

Danny Rohl backed to continue in Sheffield Wednesday role for long-term

Having committed his future to the club until 2027 in the summer, it would seem short-sighted of Wednesday to even be considering offloading one of the EFL’s brightest young managers after his first real stretch of poor form.

Late goals have cost the Owls in each of their last two performances, with QPR claiming a late equaliser after the most gargantuan of goalmouth tussles, before the late Luton turnaround at the weekend.

As a result, McKenna is confident his side have what it takes to carry on competing at the level, with Rohl the man to continue going forward, as he hopes his club avid making mistakes of the past.

“Let’s not forget that since 2000 we have yo-yoed between the bottom end of the Championship and the top end of League One, so we have finally been handed the chance to change this, and get in a manager who can actually take on a project and change the club.

“We have waited 24 years for promotion to the Premier League, so let’s do it right, and let’s stick with Danny Rohl.

“If we go down this season, we still stick with Danny Rohl, if we go down we give him the tools to try again, build another squad, keeping his philosophy and go at it again.

“Why not keep trying to do it properly under a fantastic manager? It’s just crazy all this talk about him being under pressure.

“If you take a look at the last two performances, we were the better team against QPR, and a freak goal conceded at the end, and last week at Luton we were essentially cheated out of it by an incompetent ref, having had the better of a recently relegated team away from home.

“There is absolutely no chance his job should be under pressure whatsoever.”