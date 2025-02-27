Danny Rohl has provided a worrying update on Sheffield Wednesday’s injuries ahead of a Friday night clash with Sunderland.

Speaking to the media, Rohl told reporters that the Owls could see multiple names join the absentee list.

The news comes after striker Michael Smith cancelled pre-game press conference duties following illness.

Danny Rohl: Sheffield Wednesday have had a “tough week” for injuries

Speaking to the press in his pre-match conference, Rohl told reporters: “I think generally I will not speak about the names - I can only say so much. It’s a tough week for us and you will see why tomorrow.”

Rohl responded there “could be” faces missing from the Black Cats clash who supporters assume "could be there".

When asked directly about player availability, Rohl confirmed eight-goal striker Michael Smith is “one of the question marks” and that January addition Ibrahim Cissoko had suffered from illness in the week but had returned to training.

He concluded his assessment of absences by alluding to “three or four big question marks” before confirming that defenders Akin Famewo and Dominic Iorfa were making good progress on their returns.

He said: "Dom is closer and Akin has trained his first sessions back with the team and it's good to see him on the pitch."

On Friday night’s clash with the Black Cats, Rohl added: “We have to find solutions, but I’m convinced the team on the pitch will be on fire.”

Owls face Sunderland test amid mounting squad setbacks

Wednesday will have to navigate their injury concerns carefully as they prepare for a crucial clash under the Hillsborough lights.

With Rohl opting not to disclose the full extent of the absentee list, supporters will have to wait until the official team announcement to ascertain which players have joined Anthony Musaba, Di’Shon Bernard, Akin Famewo, and Dominic Iorfa on the treatment table.

However, Rohl’s remarks strongly indicate that the squad could be significantly depleted, further intensifying the challenge of Friday’s fixture.

The uncertainty surrounding Michael Smith and Ibrahim Cissoko only adds to the growing concerns.

Smith’s potential absence would be a considerable setback given his goal-scoring contributions, while Cissoko’s return to training offers a glimmer of optimism.

Sheffield Wednesday’s known injury list Player Position Expected return Di’Shon Bernard Centre back 25/26 season Akin Famero Centre back April 2025 Dominic Iorfa Centre back/right back April 2025 Anthony Musaba Winger March 2025

With Rohl alluding to "three or four big question marks" within the squad, it remains to be seen how much squad rotation will be necessary and whether younger or fringe players will be called upon to step up.

A more encouraging development is the progress of Dominic Iorfa and Akin Famewo, both of whom are steadily edging closer to full fitness.

Famewo’s return to training is particularly promising, as Wednesday look to bolster their defensive options in the coming weeks. Nevertheless, the injury list remains extensive, with Musaba, Bernard, Famewo, and Iorfa among a growing number of key players currently sidelined.

As for the match itself, the stakes are high.

The Owls are set to face Sunderland at 8pm on Friday night, fully aware that securing a positive result - coupled with favorable outcomes elsewhere - could see them climb as high as ninth place in the Championship table, and back within touching distance of the play-offs.

Despite the ongoing injury setbacks, Rohl remains resolute in his confidence, asserting that those selected will be "on fire" when they step onto the pitch.