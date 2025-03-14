Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl is relishing the challenge of the Steel City derby, declaring that the pressure is firmly on Sheffield United as the two teams prepare to lock horns at Hillsborough.

The two sides will meet again on the Blue side of Sheffield, following a 1-0 Blades victory at Bramall Lane in November.

With Wednesday eager to end their long winless run against the Blades, Rohl has emphasised his side’s determination to be the “nasty team” in Sunday’s showdown.

Danny Röhl believes pressure is all on Sheffield United ahead of Sheffield Wednesday derby

“The emotional thing is always around this game,” Röhl told reporters in his pre-match press conference.

“My job is to be clear and take the positive energy. We have a chance to show a good performance at home. The pressure is not on us, it’s on them. We’re looking forward to being the nasty team.”

The German boss has been drawing on the spirit of past encounters to fuel his side’s motivation, even turning to footage from last season to capture the club’s essence.

“I watched some YouTube videos from last season, and that gives me some positive energy,” he said. “When you go through the streets and get the feedback, and everyone is happy to see you, it's great.”

Röhl is no stranger to overcoming historical hurdles. Having already guided Wednesday to victories in places they had long struggled, he sees Sunday as another opportunity to rewrite history.

“It’s interesting - it gives me a good feeling,” he said. “When we went to Swansea, we hadn’t won for 30 years there. When we went to Norwich, we couldn’t win for a long time there. We travelled to Plymouth, we couldn’t win for a long time there.”

“It could be a nice one to stop the results from the past and make a good result for our side. I’m fully convinced we can do it. Big belief, self-confidence - we can win such a game. This is a good side. The pressure is on them, let’s see.”

Sheffield Wednesday manager’s rallying cry to Owl supporters

The atmosphere inside Hillsborough will be electric, and Röhl wants the fans to play their part in making it a special occasion:

“Make a fantastic event. Enjoy this game. One year ago it was not clear we could have this game. We should be positive, we should celebrate every tackle, every ball-winning celebration, every shot on target, every save.”

“We should stick together - even if it’s a tough period during the game. Every game has a different story - if we do this, we have a minimum of 12 players on the pitch with our fans. With this energy, we should win the game.”

“The atmosphere is our responsibility as well. It will be great before the match, but then it's up to us to keep this atmosphere. There is no question mark that our fans will give us wings, and we will fly in this game.”

Danny Röhl’s dig at Sheffield United’s financial firepower

Much has been made of Sheffield United’s superior financial resources, but Röhl is adamant that expectation lies with them:

“When you have an opponent who has a squad value of over £125 million, maybe the pressure isn't on us. It's about them, and they have to deliver.”

He also hinted that this might not be the last time the two sides meet this season, teasing the possibility of a play-off encounter. “Who knows, maybe it’s not the last game against them this year.”

The Sheffield teams in the Championship table Position Team Played Goal difference Points 2 Sheffield United 37 +24 77 11 Sheffield Wednesday 37 -5 51

Wednesday’s form has been steadily improving, and Röhl believes his team still has plenty to fight for this season.

With the anticipation building for what promises to be an intense encounter, Röhl’s words encapsulate the spirit and determination of a Sheffield Wednesday side eager to make history in front of their home crowd.

The challenge is immense, but so is the belief. Hillsborough will be rocking, and if the Owls can harness the energy of the occasion, Sunday could be a day to remember for Wednesday fans.